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English NewsNewsIndia‘Political Understanding Is Zero’: BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over His EC Presser

‘Political Understanding Is Zero’: BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over His EC Presser

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back at Rahul Gandhi, questioning his political understanding and electoral record, and alleging the Congress leader relies on allies to win traditional seats.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned Rahul Gandhi's political understanding.
  • Trivedi cited Congress's long electoral drought in multiple states.
  • He alleged Gandhi's electoral victories relied on allies' support.

The BJP hit back at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi after his press conference, with BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi questioning his political understanding and electoral record.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi said Rahul Gandhi’s “political understanding is zero” and alleged that he is able to win even his own seat with the support of allies.

Trivedi also criticised Rahul Gandhi for presenting a PowerPoint presentation, saying it was based on material that had appeared from “somewhere”.

Also Read: ‘Resign, Freeze SIR, Repeal ECI Law’: CJP Lists 3 Demands; Dipke Warns Of Protest

BJP Questions Rahul’s Political Understanding

Trivedi said Rahul Gandhi had claimed to have been observing Indian politics for 50 years, questioning his understanding of the country’s political landscape.

He pointed to the Congress’ electoral history in several states, saying the party had not returned to power in West Bengal since 1977 and had not been in government in Bihar since 1990.

Trivedi also referred to Uttar Pradesh, saying the Congress had not returned to power there since 1989 despite it being the Gandhi family’s home state.

He further questioned Rahul Gandhi’s argument around anti-incumbency, saying it did not work against the Congress during the era of booth capturing and violence.

According to Trivedi, the situation changed after CCTV cameras were introduced and electoral systems were strengthened, which he claimed led to the Congress facing anti-incumbency more prominently.

Trivedi Attacks Gandhi Family's Electoral Record

Trivedi said Rahul Gandhi’s remarks showed a lack of understanding of Indian politics.

“Just having a greying beard does not make you a young person. There is no knowledge of Indian politics,” Trivedi said.

He reiterated that the Congress had not formed a government in West Bengal since 1977 and had not returned to power in Odisha since 1999.

Trivedi also alleged that anti-incumbency existed within the Gandhi family itself and claimed that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi could not retain their family seats without support from allies.

He referred to Amethi and Rae Bareli, alleging that the Gandhi family could not win these seats without Samajwadi Party support.

BJP Questions Congress' Electoral Support

Trivedi further claimed that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi won from Wayanad with Muslim support and alleged that the Gandhi family could not retain its traditional seats without the Samajwadi Party’s assistance.

Also Read: Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s Daughter Trisha Killed In Jamshedpur Road Crash

He also questioned the basis of Rahul Gandhi’s claims, asking what evidence supported a report or allegation when there was no direct quote to substantiate it.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticize Rahul Gandhi's electoral record?

Trivedi cited the Congress's long absence from power in states like West Bengal (since 1977) and Bihar (since 1990) as evidence. He also claimed Rahul relies on allies to win his own seat.

What did Trivedi say about the Gandhi family's electoral success?

Trivedi alleged that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi rely on allies, like the Samajwadi Party, to win traditional family seats. He also claimed Rahul won Wayanad with Muslim support.

How did Trivedi explain the impact of anti-incumbency on the Congress?

Trivedi argued that anti-incumbency didn't affect Congress during booth capturing but became prominent after electoral systems were strengthened with CCTV cameras.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi BJP Press Conference : Rahul Gandhi
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