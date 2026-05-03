Political atmosphere intensifies in UP as SP chief, Deputy CMs exchange words on social media

Lucknow, May 2 (PTI): An exchange of words between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on social media has intensified the political atmosphere in the state.

The war of words, which began around Buddha Purnima, continued through Saturday, with leaders trading barbs on platforms such as X and Facebook, pushing up the political temperature in Uttar Pradesh.

During a visit to Kushinagar on Buddha Purnima, Maurya and Pathak shared a video from the premises of a Buddhist site. In the video, Pathak had said, "Today we had the good fortune of visiting the Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha in Kushinagar. Along with us is our colleague, our friend, our family member, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya." He added, "Today it is a remarkable coincidence that it is also International Labour Day. Lord Buddha gave the message of love and compassion to this country. Coming to this land, one feels that the message is still eternally alive." Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pathak said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing rapidly. We want to tell the youngsters of the state and the nation that 'Rise, youth, the call for change has arrived'. Modi's bugle has sounded, the youth have awakened." Hours later, Akhilesh Yadav responded with a sarcastic post, saying, "I urge BJP leaders to maintain the sanctity of religious places and not defile them with false statements and negative politics. By turning your back on God and praising someone else in a sacred premises, you should not diminish the dignity of the divine. This is a sin." He further questioned, "You both are together, but where is the chief? Is he separate from you or has he separated both of you?" adding, "He has made both of you stand on a narrow path where even two people cannot walk together." On Saturday, Yadav again took a swipe, posting a photo of the two deputy chief ministers and remarking, "Two stools cannot be combined to make a chair!" Responding to Yadav, Maurya said, "Respected Akhilesh Yadav ji, it is natural for you to feel uneasy about a fit and hit pair. For your information, the duo of Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak has become a symbol of public trust." He added, "I represent the lineage of the great emperor Chandragupta Maurya and am committed to the construction of a united India inspired by his ideals. I am also connected to the legacy of Lord Gautam Buddha, who showed the world the path of peace, equality and justice." Maurya also alleged, "But the country and the state have neither forgotten nor will forget the atrocities committed against the Shakya community as well as Kushwaha, Maurya, Saini and other deprived and weaker sections under your patronage." In another post, he said, "Red cap, bicycle symbol, pushing and jostling is their identity. They will find no place. In 2027, they will depart to Saifai." Pathak, meanwhile, shared another post after meeting Maurya in Lucknow, saying, "Today in Lucknow, I had a cordial meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and enquired about his well-being and held detailed discussions on various important issues." Earlier, he had said, "The 'super duo' of the new Uttar Pradesh is being discussed everywhere. Therefore, Akhilesh ji, I can understand your concern. My close friend and family member, Keshav Prasad Maurya and I have our doors open 24 hours for public service. We believe in working on the ground more than mere words." He added, "Appeasement and malicious politics remain your old policy; the public knows everything. Politics driven by an obsession for power will not influence the people. This is a new Uttar Pradesh, there is development, public trust, support and blessings." Advising the opposition leader, Pathak said, "There is nothing in false statements; the public knows everything. The people keep showing you the mirror in elections and will continue to do so in future as well.

We are moving forward on the path of peace, brotherhood and harmony shown by Lord Buddha, with the ideology of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', and are committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. With public support and blessings, the BJP will form the government again in 2027." Continuing his attack, Yadav said in another post, "Politics here as well, first wrote his own name and then the other's." Targeting Maurya, he added, "What is going on in the BJP? Conspiracies to push each other back reflect the party's real truth, though they appear together for show. Those holding positions by favour should not treat another 'elected' leader in such a disrespectful manner." The SP chief alleged that those who appear to walk together are actually each other's burden.

Amid the ongoing exchange, BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also weighed in, posting, "The bicycle burns with jealousy of the lotus. Crying like this will not change destiny. Power cannot be achieved through appeasement alone." "Frustration from a hat-trick of defeats is visible," Chaudhary added. PTI AR CDN SHS SHS

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