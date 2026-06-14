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HomeNewsIndiaPolice question Syrian woman soliciting donations for husband’s treatment in Meerut

Police question Syrian woman soliciting donations for husband’s treatment in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Jun 13 (PTI): A Syrian woman seeking financial assistance for her husband’s medical treatment in Meerut's Nauchandi area was questioned by the police and later handed over to her husband in Delhi after her documents were verified, officials said on Saturda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

Meerut (UP), Jun 13 (PTI): A Syrian woman seeking financial assistance for her husband’s medical treatment in Meerut's Nauchandi area was questioned by the police and later handed over to her husband in Delhi after her documents were verified, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, information was received on Friday that a 33-year-old foreigner was moving around in the Nauchandi area, asking people for donations.

She was subsequently taken to the local police station for questioning, during which she identified herself as Hanadi (33), a Syrian national, SP (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale told PTI.

The woman was accompanied by her children, and all her documents, including her medical visa, were examined, the SP said.

Bhosale said the woman's medical visa is valid until July 1. Police also verified details related to the treatment of her husband, Faizal, and checked with the immigration authorities.

"After all facts were found to be correct, the woman was handed over to her husband today," the officer said.

During questioning, the woman told police that she came to Delhi for her husband's treatment, where a man told her that she might receive financial assistance in Meerut because of its sizeable Muslim population.

Locals said the woman was carrying a placard appealing for financial help for her husband's treatment. PTI COR CDN ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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