Police, Meerut district admin meet 250 DJ operators for peaceful Kanwar Yatra-2026

Meerut (UP), Jun 29 (PTI): Police and Meerut district administration on Monday held a meeting with around 250 DJ operators to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra-2026, officials said.

Clarified that during the Yatra, DJ (Disk Jockey) set-ups must not exceed a height of 12 feet and a width of 10 feet, the official said that legal action would be taken against those violating the rules.

The meeting held at the Police Lines was chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey. Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar, the Circle Officer (Kotwali), and the Additional District Magistrate (City) were present at the meeting, a statement said.

During the meeting, officials told DJ operators to maintain religious harmony and refrain from using any inflammatory, objectionable, or provocative announcements or content. They were also informed about the strict ban on playing music above prescribed decibel limits -- in compliance with noise pollution control regulations -- as well as the prohibition of obscene songs and provocative slogans.

The administration said that DJ vehicles or other temporary structures must not obstruct public roads, with strict action would be taken against those blocking routes or violating traffic regulations.

Officials appealed to the DJ operators to disregard rumours and to immediately report any misleading information to the police. They were also instructed to maintain constant coordination with designated contact officers and to promptly report any issues to the nearest police station or control room.

During the session, DJ operators also presented their concerns and suggestions to the administration.

Officials called upon everyone to cooperate with the administration and abide by the law to ensure the Kanwar Yatra is conducted in a peaceful, safe, and reverent manner, the statement said. PTI COR NAV SHS SHS

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