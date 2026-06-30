Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaPolice, Meerut district admin meet 250 DJ operators for peaceful Kanwar Yatra-2026

Police, Meerut district admin meet 250 DJ operators for peaceful Kanwar Yatra-2026

Meerut (UP), Jun 29 (PTI): Police and Meerut district administration on Monday held a meeting with around 250 DJ operators to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra-2026, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:39 AM (IST)

Meerut (UP), Jun 29 (PTI): Police and Meerut district administration on Monday held a meeting with around 250 DJ operators to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra-2026, officials said.

Clarified that during the Yatra, DJ (Disk Jockey) set-ups must not exceed a height of 12 feet and a width of 10 feet, the official said that legal action would be taken against those violating the rules.

The meeting held at the Police Lines was chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey. Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar, the Circle Officer (Kotwali), and the Additional District Magistrate (City) were present at the meeting, a statement said.

During the meeting, officials told DJ operators to maintain religious harmony and refrain from using any inflammatory, objectionable, or provocative announcements or content. They were also informed about the strict ban on playing music above prescribed decibel limits -- in compliance with noise pollution control regulations -- as well as the prohibition of obscene songs and provocative slogans.

The administration said that DJ vehicles or other temporary structures must not obstruct public roads, with strict action would be taken against those blocking routes or violating traffic regulations.

Officials appealed to the DJ operators to disregard rumours and to immediately report any misleading information to the police. They were also instructed to maintain constant coordination with designated contact officers and to promptly report any issues to the nearest police station or control room.

During the session, DJ operators also presented their concerns and suggestions to the administration.

Officials called upon everyone to cooperate with the administration and abide by the law to ensure the Kanwar Yatra is conducted in a peaceful, safe, and reverent manner, the statement said. PTI COR NAV SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

Published at : 30 Jun 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 30 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
UP CM holds review meet on development, law and order
UP CM holds review meet on development, law and order
India
Police, Meerut district admin meet 250 DJ operators for peaceful Kanwar Yatra-2026
Police, Meerut district admin meet 250 DJ operators for peaceful Kanwar Yatra-2026
India
Gehlot asks Rajasthan govt to share Yamuna water project MoU with public
Gehlot asks Rajasthan govt to share Yamuna water project MoU with public
India
Over 650 law students to train in courts under programme launched by DUSU
Over 650 law students to train in courts under programme launched by DUSU
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny
Ayodhya Donation Probe: New CCTV Footage, Trust Questions, and Expanding Investigation Raise Fresh Concerns
Punjab Sacrilege Law Row: Akal Takht Gives Mann Government One-Month Deadline to Amend Controversial Bill
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Calls Early Meeting as Restructuring and Leadership Changes Come Under Focus
Ayodhya Donation Probe: Gopal Rao’s Presence at Ram Lalla Aarti Sparks Fresh Questions Amid SIT Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget