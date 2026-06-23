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HomeNewsIndiaPolice file FIR over circulation of morphed objectionable video of woman

Police file FIR over circulation of morphed objectionable video of woman

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI): A morphed objectionable video of a woman was allegedly circulated on social media, triggering a cyber police investigation and leading to the registration of an FIR, officials said on Monda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 12:12 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI): A morphed objectionable video of a woman was allegedly circulated on social media, triggering a cyber police investigation and leading to the registration of an FIR, officials said on Monday.

The incident came to light after the woman, a resident of West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, approached police alleging that her face had been morphed into a seven-second objectionable clip and was circulated with the intent to defame her.

According to police, the complainant said the issue surfaced on March 18 when one of her acquaintances informed another friend that the clip was being shared from an unknown number.

The woman told police that the video was allegedly circulated in a separate group comprising seven to eight people and may have been forwarded further to other groups and individuals.

The complainant said the photographs used in the morphed clip may have been sourced from a school reunion held on March 1, after which several pictures were shared in a group of former classmates.

During a preliminary inquiry, cyber investigators traced the number allegedly used to circulate the clip to a man identified as Sachin Talwar. Another person, identified as Sahil Kapoor, is also under the scanner for allegedly forwarding the content, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered.

Investigators are now examining digital evidence and the extent of the video circulated, while efforts are underway to identify all those involved in creating and sharing the clip, police added. PTI SSJ KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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