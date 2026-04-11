Police deployment, traffic management planned ahead of farmers' protest on Apr 11 in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI): In view of the call for protest by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on April 11 in Haryana, police have made extensive arrangements to maintain law and order across the state, an official statement Friday said.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General of Police Ajay Singhal with senior police officers.

While chairing the meeting, Singhal stated that the possibility of anti-social elements attempting to disrupt law and order during the proposed blockade by farmer organisations cannot be ruled out.

He said that in the past as well, such elements have tried to disturb the situation during similar protests. Therefore, he added, it is essential to formulate a robust and effective strategy in advance to control any untoward situation at an early stage and ensure complete maintenance of law and order, as per the statement.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers are facing problems due to new conditions in crop procurement. "Tomorrow, from 11 am to 3 pm, we will hold road blockades," he said in Moga.

Opposition parties and some farmer groups have alleged that the state government has "arbitrarily" imposed multiple conditions for buying farmers' crops -- such as portal registration, gate passes, biometric verification, tractor registration numbers, general verification, and others.

Singhal directed police officers to activate their intelligence network and make adequate arrangements at locations where protests have been announced.

He emphasised that proper briefing of the deployed police force is essential, adding that all personnel must know when and how to act in nay given situation.

While everyone has the democratic right to protest peacefully, any attempt to disrupt law and order will not be tolerated, the DGP said.

Instructing that traffic should not be disrupted during protests, he further said SPs must ensure necessary arrangements, including preparation of traffic diversion plans, so that the general public does not face inconvenience.

The DGP also said there should be no disruption at mandi gates and that movement of tractor-trolleys should remain smooth. Police officers were asked to hold meetings with farmer leaders in their respective areas and appeal for peace and cooperation.

ADGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar directed that adequate police force be deployed at protest sites and nearby areas to maintain complete control over law and order.

He also stressed that traffic management should remain smooth and that special focus must be given to sensitive locations such as highways and toll plazas.

ADGP CID Sourabh Singh said officers deployed at protest sites should engage in dialogue with farmers, as most issues can be resolved through communication.

He highlighted that the next 5-6 days are crucial in terms of crop procurement and lifting.

He directed that proper arrangements be made to maintain law and order in mandis and surrounding areas. The primary objective, he said, is to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience in mandis.

Singhal appealed to farmers to maintain peace and law and order in the state and not to be misled by any provocation.

He said any attempt to disturb law and order will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those creating disturbances. PTI SUN PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)