PoJK Uprising: 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot, Demand 'Pakistan Army Leave Kashmir' | Exclusive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PoJK uprising demands freedom, alliance with India.

Pakistan blocks essential supplies, dismisses protesting employees.

Defense Minister questioned protesters' identity; 58 civilians killed.

Awami Action Committee leads protests against Islamabad's tyranny.

The popular rebellion against Islamabad’s illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has entered its 17th consecutive day, escalating into a historic mass uprising. Defying a brutal military clampdown, over 50,000 furious demonstrators have flooded the Eidgah Ground in Rawalakot. The air is thick with unprecedented anti-Pakistan slogans, demanding total liberation from Islamabad's tyranny and openly calling for an alliance with India.

The ongoing agitation, spearheaded by the Awami Action Committee, has completely paralyzed the region. Local citizens, crushed under decades of state-sponsored exploitation and inflation, are no longer holding back.

Better To Join India" PoJK Women, Influencers Lead The Charge

The resistance has found its strongest voices among PoJK's women, who are publicly ripping apart Pakistan's fraudulent "freedom" narrative. In a video that has sent shockwaves through the Pakistani establishment, prominent local social media influencer Ranima Shazma exposed the true face of the occupying forces. "The Pakistani Army is acting like thugs looting civilian homes and targeting innocent people. Under such tyranny, it is far better for the people of PoJK to join hands with India," Shazma declared, adding that Pakistan never cared for the region and never will.

Addressing the sea of humanity in Rawalakot, Awami Action Committee leader Sardar Aman Khan delivered a stinging ultimatum to Rawalpindi. Aman Khan said that The Pakistan Army must pack up and leave Kashmir. You have done nothing for us. Leave Kashmir to Kashmiris, and then let it be between us and India."

Khan further rejected the puppet political system run by Islamabad, stating that the public outright rejects both the 12 refugee-quota seats rigged by the ISI and the remaining 41 puppet MLAs elected through blatant electoral fraud.

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Economic Terrorism: Pakistan Army Weaponizes Starvation

Unable to quell the civilian fury through brute force, the Pakistani military regime has resorted to a sinister tactic: orchestrating an artificial food shortage to starve the population into submission.

Exclusive videos obtained by ABP News reveal a massive line of supply trucks carrying essential food items stalled at the Pakistan-PoJK border for the last 10 days. The Pakistani military is deliberately blocking these food supplies from entering the region, utterly exposing Islamabad's hollow rhetoric of calling Kashmir its "jugular vein" (Shah-Rag).

Brutal Crackdown: Mass Dismissals and Threat Of Pension Cuts

In a desperate bid to crush the 17 day total shutdown, the puppet regional government led by Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has launched a state-sponsored witch-hunt against government employees. An official order reveals that 128 government employees have been summarily dismissed from their jobs for participating in the pro-freedom protests. The puppet regime has also issued explicit warnings to retired military veterans, threatening to permanently revoke their pensions if they are seen at any protest site.

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Casualties Mount, Islamabad Frustrated

The cost of this uprising has been heavy. Over the last 17 days, the heavily armed Pakistani forces have killed 58 civilians. In a typical dictatorial response, the state has branded over 150 protest organizers and supporters as "terrorists." The sheer scale of the defiance has triggered absolute panic and frustration within the highest corridors of power in Islamabad. Speaking in the Pakistani Parliament, a visibly rattled Defense Minister Khawaja Asif launched a venomous tirade against the protesters, refusing to even recognize the people of Rawalakot as Kashmiris.



"We fought five wars for PoJK, and what do we get in return? Pakistan is being abused and face sit-ins there! This will absolutely not be tolerated," a frustrated Asif screamed in Parliament, further claiming that the protesters "don't even speak Kashmiri" to delegitimize their ethnicity.

Is 1971 Repeating For Pakistan?

Historically, following its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir territories in 1948, Pakistan strategically altered the demography of Mirpur, Rawalakot, and Muzaffarabad by settling Punjabi and Urdu speakers to keep a tight lid on dissent. Ironically, by claiming that the protesters are "not ethnically Kashmiri," Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has inadvertently confessed to the demographic engineering sins committed by his own state.

As the historic rebellion crosses more than two weeks with no signs of backing down, the geopolitical landscape of the subcontinent stands at a critical juncture. The world is watching closely to see if the ongoing civil explosion will result in another 1971-style humiliation and dismemberment for Pakistan, or if the Pakistan Army will resort to a bloody massacre to silence the calls for reunification with India.