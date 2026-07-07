PMO Holds High-Level Meeting On El Niño, Directs Ministries To Stay On Alert

The Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday conducted a high-level review of the country's preparedness for the possible impact of El Niño on the ongoing kharif season and other sectors of the economy, directing ministries to closely monitor the evolving situation and coordinate with states to minimise disruptions.

The meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. P.K. Mishra at Seva Theerth, was attended by secretaries and senior officials from more than 15 ministries and departments, including Agriculture, Power, Health, Rural Development, Economic Affairs, Consumer Affairs, Earth Sciences, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Water Commission.

IMD Updates Monsoon, El Niño Outlook

The India Meteorological Department presented the rainfall situation for June and up to July 7, along with an assessment of the southwest monsoon and the possible impact of El Niño.

Officials said the onset of the monsoon was delayed by around 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. However, rainfall received up to July 7 has reduced the all-India rainfall deficit to 12 per cent below normal.

The first week of July recorded above-normal rainfall, while weak to moderate El Niño conditions are expected during July and August. The IMD also noted that an El Niño year does not necessarily result in below-normal rainfall.

Agriculture Ministry Reviews Kharif Preparedness

The Agriculture Ministry outlined measures taken to address the possible impact of El Niño during the kharif season.

Weekly meetings of the Crop Weather Watch Group are being held with states to monitor rainfall, reservoir levels, crop sowing, input availability, market trends, and emerging pest and disease situations to facilitate timely decisions and contingency responses.

District Agriculture Contingency Plans have been updated for 262 vulnerable districts, while the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has issued standard operating procedures on managing El Niño risks for Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Officials also highlighted that foodgrain production has remained stable over the years despite periods of deficient rainfall due to the adoption of climate-resilient crop varieties and technologies.

Focus On Crop Insurance And Farmer Support

The meeting reviewed campaigns to expand coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Kisan Credit Card scheme in vulnerable states.

The Departments of Agriculture, Financial Services and Cooperation were asked to ensure maximum enrolment within a defined timeframe.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying was directed to assess the availability of dry fodder, green fodder and cattle feed at both macro and micro levels.

Drinking Water, Health And Essential Commodities Under Watch

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation informed the meeting that the current situation remained stable but was instructed to strengthen planning and monitoring in vulnerable districts.

The Department of Water Resources reviewed groundwater and reservoir levels, with officials noting that while the present situation was stable, continuous monitoring would be required throughout the monsoon season.

The Health Ministry said advisories on heatwaves had already been issued and that monitoring of heatwaves, high humidity and dengue outbreaks was underway. It was directed to ensure effective communication of alerts and advisories down to the field level.

The Department of Consumer Affairs reviewed the availability of rice, wheat and pulses in buffer stocks, while the Department of Fertilisers reported sufficient availability of fertilisers and adequate opening stocks for the upcoming rabi season. Both departments were asked to closely monitor the availability of essential commodities and fertilisers.

Employment, Power And Climate-Resilient Agriculture Reviewed

The Rural Development Ministry informed the meeting that work under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission had commenced on July 1, generating one crore person-days of employment so far.

The Department of Agricultural Research and Education reviewed the spread of climate-resilient seed varieties, while the Power Ministry presented the status of electricity generation and availability.

PMO Calls For Close Coordination With States

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. P.K. Mishra directed ministries to continuously monitor the overall situation and assess the impact of the monsoon, particularly in vulnerable districts, in coordination with state governments.

He also instructed departments to ensure adequate availability of drinking water, prepare fodder development plans, regularly monitor reservoir levels and promote judicious use of available water resources.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on close coordination among ministries and state governments to ensure timely and effective responses to any challenges arising from the evolving monsoon and El Niño conditions.