The meeting reviewed the country's preparedness for El Niño's possible impact on the kharif season and other sectors. Ministries were directed to monitor the situation and coordinate with states.
PMO Holds High-Level Meeting On El Niño, Directs Ministries To Stay On Alert
The India Meteorological Department presented the rainfall situation for June and up to July 7, along with an assessment of the southwest monsoon and the possible impact of El Niño.
- PMO conducted high-level review on El Niño impact preparedness.
- IMD updated monsoon outlook; agriculture prepared with contingency plans.
- Ministries monitor vital sectors, coordinating state-level response efforts.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the purpose of the high-level review meeting conducted by the Prime Minister's Office?
What is the current monsoon and El Niño outlook according to the IMD?
Monsoon onset was delayed in some states, but the rainfall deficit is now 12% below normal. Weak to moderate El Niño is expected during July-August, though it doesn't guarantee below-normal rainfall.
What measures is the Agriculture Ministry taking to address El Niño's potential impact?
The Agriculture Ministry holds weekly Crop Weather Watch Group meetings and updated contingency plans for vulnerable districts. SOPs for El Niño risks are issued, and climate-resilient crop varieties are promoted.
What steps are being taken to support farmers and ensure essential resources?
Campaigns are underway to expand coverage under PM Fasal Bima Yojana and Kisan Credit Card schemes in vulnerable states. Departments are also monitoring fodder, drinking water, and essential commodity availability.