Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPMK Founder Ramadoss Seeks Time To Meet PM Modi Amid EC Nod For Anbumani As PMK President

PMK Founder Ramadoss Seeks Time To Meet PM Modi Amid EC Nod For Anbumani As PMK President

The father-son conflict within the PMK has been simmering for months. Both Ramadoss and Anbumani convened separate general council meetings, each claiming to be the legitimate leader of the party.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 05:33 PM (IST)

Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) The internal tussle in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has taken a new turn after the Election Commission formally recognised Anbumani Ramadoss as the party’s President. Following this decision, reports suggest that party founder Dr. S. Ramadoss has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation.

The father-son conflict within the PMK has been simmering for months. Both Ramadoss and Anbumani convened separate general council meetings, each claiming to be the legitimate leader of the party.

On August 9, Anbumani held a general council session that passed a resolution appointing him as party President.

After examining the records submitted on August 10 and 11, the Election Commission accepted this resolution and issued a letter confirming his leadership.

The Ramadoss camp, however, has refused to accept this outcome. Senior executives Murali Shankar, MLA Arul and Swaminathan met Chief Election Commissioner on September 17, urging the poll panel to withdraw recognition of Anbumani.

They also requested that the party headquarters be recognised at Thailapuram, the founder’s residence, rather than the address submitted by Anbumani’s group.

Despite these objections, Anbumani commands the backing of a majority within the party.

Three out of five PMK MLAs, General Secretary Vadivel Ravanan, Treasurer Thilagavathi Bama, most district secretaries, and over 90 per cent of the general council members have rallied behind him.

The Election Commission has maintained that its decision was based on this overwhelming support. With the Commission’s stance clear, the Ramadoss faction is preparing to challenge the decision in court.

Meanwhile, advisers close to Dr. Ramadoss have urged him to directly approach Prime Minister Modi. They believe that while the BJP leadership is firmly behind Anbumani, the PM continues to hold great respect and personal admiration for Dr Ramadoss, having met him on several occasions in the past.

“The BJP is openly backing Anbumani, but the Prime Minister has always valued Dr. Ramadoss,” said an executive aligned with the founder.

“If he meets Modi, there is a chance to strike a balance and ease tensions within the party. That is why he has sought time with the Prime Minister.”

As the legal and political battle unfolds, the PMK remains a divided house, with the father-son rift threatening to weaken the party ahead of crucial state polls.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
PMK Anbumani Ramadoss Ramadoss
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Biggest Enemy...': PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Move, Tariffs
'Biggest Enemy...': PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Move, Tariffs
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Response To No-Handshake Query Before Ind vs Pak Super 4 Match
Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Response To No-Handshake Query Before Ind-Pak Match
World
Cyberattack Hits European Airports; Flights Delayed As Check-In Systems Disrupted At Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack At Major European Airports; Operations Hit At Heathrow, Brussels
Cities
PM Modi Unveils Rs 34,200 Crore Gujarat Projects, Says ‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’
‘Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence On Other Countries’: PM Modi In Gujarat
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget