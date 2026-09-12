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English NewsNewsIndiaPMK Opposes Order Making School Headmasters Bear Costs Of TN Breakfast Scheme Expansion

PMK Opposes Order Making School Headmasters Bear Costs Of TN Breakfast Scheme Expansion

PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss accused Tamil Nadu’s School Education Department of making headmasters bear expenses for expanding the breakfast scheme.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PMK condemned department for unfunded breakfast scheme expansion.
  • Headmasters must cover setup costs for kitchens, utensils, signage.
  • PMK demanded government fully fund all initial infrastructure requirements.

Chennai, Sep 13 (PTI) PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday strongly condemned the School Education Department for allegedly directing headmasters of the institutions to bear the expenses for the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme out of their own pockets.

In a statement, Anbumani highlighted that the scheme originally launched for Classes 1 to 5 in government primary schools in September 2022 and later extended to government-aided schools in August 2023 is set to be expanded up to Class 8 on September 17.

"However, the government has mandated that headmasters arrange basic necessities without allocating any financial support," he alleged.

Citing department circulars, he said schools have been asked to install new nameboards mounted on steel frames, resolve infrastructure deficiencies in kitchens and storage spaces, and arrange drinking water, lighting, and utensils, including plates and glasses for students.

Depending on student strength, these requirements are expected to cost between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per school, the former union minister said.

"It is shocking that the government, which has allocated hundreds of crores for the breakfast scheme, has not provided a single rupee for these initial arrangements," Anbumani said, adding that forcing headmasters to bear the financial burden is unjust and unmanageable.

Drawing parallels with direct procurement centers and state-run liquor outlets where lack of government funding for basic operations led to corruption, the PMK leader warned that extending such practices to educational institutions would compromise integrity and discipline.

The PMK leader also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the circular issued by District Educational Officers (DEOs) and urged the state government to directly fund all initial setup costs, including utensils and signage.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Anbumani Ramadoss's concern regarding the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme?

He condemned the School Education Department for allegedly making headmasters pay for the scheme's expansion from their own pockets. He states the government has provided no financial support for initial setup costs.

What expenses are headmasters reportedly required to cover for the scheme's expansion?

Headmasters are asked to arrange new nameboards, resolve kitchen deficiencies, and provide drinking water, lighting, and utensils like plates and glasses. These costs are estimated between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per school.

To which classes is the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme being expanded?

The scheme, originally for Classes 1-5 in government primary schools, is being expanded to include students up to Class 8. This expansion is set to take effect on September 17.

What does the PMK demand regarding the scheme's setup costs?

The PMK leader demands the immediate withdrawal of District Educational Officers' circulars. He urges the state government to directly fund all initial setup costs, including utensils and signage.

Published at : 12 Sep 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
PMK Anbumani Ramadoss Tamil Nadu Breakfast Scheme
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