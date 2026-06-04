PM to virtually join inaugural event of 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI): The 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship 2026 will commence in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, confirming his virtual participation in the event.

Modi said yoga is gaining tremendous popularity across the world.

"... on June 4, a very special competition, the 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship 2026, will commence in Ahmedabad. This platform has brought together yoga enthusiasts from around the world. It is a significant milestone on the global sporting roadmap for Yogasana," he said on microblogging site X.

Modi said he will join the event virtually at 6:40 pm on Thursday.

"My compliments to those who have organised such an innovative event and best wishes to all taking part," he said.

"Yoga for Healthy Ageing" -- the theme of the 12th International Day of Yoga to be observed on June 21, 2026 -- reflects the growing global recognition of yoga as a holistic approach to promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being, according to a statement.

Rooted in India's ancient wisdom and embraced across continents, yoga has emerged as a trusted pathway to healthy and active living.

The theme highlights yoga's transformative potential in fostering vitality, resilience and independence, while reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of preventive healthcare and holistic wellness, it said. PTI ACB RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)