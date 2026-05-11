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HomeNewsIndiaPM To Begin 5-Nation Tour From May 15; Trade, Technology And Strategic Ties In Focus

PM To Begin 5-Nation Tour From May 15; Trade, Technology And Strategic Ties In Focus

PM Modi will visit the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from May 15-20 to boost trade, energy, defence and technology ties, and attend the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 May 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi visits UAE to boost energy, trade, investment ties.
  • Netherlands visit focuses on defense, innovation, green hydrogen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a multi-nation official visit from May 15 to 20, covering the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, with a focus on strengthening India’s strategic, economic and technological partnerships with Europe and the Gulf region.

PM Modi To Visit UAE

In the first leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to the UAE on May 15 and hold talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The discussions are expected to focus on energy cooperation, regional and international developments, trade and investment ties, and the welfare of the over 4.5 million-strong Indian community residing in the Gulf nation. The UAE remains India’s third-largest trading partner and the seventh-largest source of cumulative investment over the past 25 years, according to the statement.

Also Read: ‘Work From Home, Online Classes, Car Pooling’: PM Modi’s Second Appeal In 24 Hours

PM's Netherlands Trip

Following the UAE visit, the Prime Minister will travel to the Netherlands from May 15 to 17 at the invitation of Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. During the visit, Modi will meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, apart from holding bilateral talks with Jetten. Discussions are expected around defence, innovation, semiconductors, green hydrogen and water management cooperation. The Netherlands is among India’s top trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade valued at USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25.

PM To Go Sweden

In the third leg, PM Modi will visit Gothenburg in Sweden from May 17 to 18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The two leaders will review bilateral ties and explore cooperation in green transition, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, defence, space, startups and resilient supply chains. The Prime Minister will also address the European Round Table for Industry alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

PM’s Visit To Norway

PM Modi will then travel to Norway from May 18 to 19 for bilateral engagements and the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo. This will mark the Prime Minister’s first visit to Norway and the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. Modi will meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as well as King Harald V and Queen Sonja. The visit will focus on trade, investment, clean and green technologies, and the blue economy.

Also Read: After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal, Govt Assures No Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel Or LPG

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit, scheduled for May 19 in Oslo, will bring together leaders from Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden. The summit is expected to deepen cooperation between India and Nordic nations in areas including renewable energy, sustainability, defence, Arctic cooperation, innovation and resilient supply chains.

PM’s Last Leg Of Visit To Italy

In the final leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to Italy from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During the visit, he will meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and hold talks with Meloni on strengthening bilateral cooperation under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029. Discussions are expected to cover trade, investment, defence, clean energy, science and technology, and people-to-people ties.

The government said the multi-nation tour is aimed at further deepening India’s strategic and economic engagement with Europe and the Gulf region, particularly in the backdrop of the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries will Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit in May?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy between May 15th and May 20th.

What is the primary focus of PM Modi's multi-nation visit?

The visit aims to strengthen India's strategic, economic, and technological partnerships with Europe and the Gulf region.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Norway Netherlands Sweden PM Modi Italy UAE PM Modi's UAE Visit
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