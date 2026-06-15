PM Modi welcomed the agreement, stating it could help restore stability in West Asia. He noted the previous conflict caused global economic disruption and loss of life in many countries.
PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Peace Deal: 'Hope This Will Restore Peace And Stability'
PM Modi welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran to end the conflict in West Asia.
- Prime Minister Modi welcomed US-Iran peace, citing global economic disruption.
- He hoped implementation restores regional stability, ensures navigation freedom.
- The agreement will be formally signed Friday in Switzerland.
- Iran confirmed, pending US commitment verification; global leaders welcomed.
Prime Minister Narendra PM Modi on Monday welcomed the peace understanding reached between the United States and Iran, saying the agreement could help restore stability in West Asia after months of conflict.
In a post on X, PM Modi said the conflict had caused significant economic disruption worldwide and led to loss of life in several countries.
"I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries," the Prime Minister said.
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Calls for Peace, Stability and Freedom of Navigation
PM Modi expressed hope that the implementation of the agreement would contribute to lasting peace in the region and ensure uninterrupted maritime commerce.
"India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce. We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement," he wrote.
I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.— Narendra PM Modi (@narendraPM Modi) June 15, 2026
India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will…
Deal To Be Signed In Switzerland
The Prime Minister's remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had reached a peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi subsequently confirmed the agreement and said Tehran would proceed with a proposed 60-day negotiation process only after verifying that the United States had fulfilled commitments related to ending hostilities, lifting the blockade and releasing Iranian assets.
The peace agreement is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.
ALSO READ: US, Iran Reach Peace Agreement, Hormuz To Reopen After Signing Ceremony On June 19
Global Leaders Welcome Breakthrough
The agreement has drawn positive reactions from leaders around the world.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa have also welcomed the breakthrough and called for its swift implementation.
The deal is being viewed as a significant diplomatic development that could help restore stability in West Asia, revive freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and ease pressure on global energy markets.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Prime Minister Modi's reaction to the peace understanding between the US and Iran?
What does India hope will result from the implementation of this understanding?
India hopes the agreement will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure freedom of navigation and commerce. It also anticipates further deliberations on remaining issues for a sustainable final agreement.
Where and when is the peace agreement expected to be formally signed?
The peace agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.
What conditions has Iran set for proceeding with the negotiation process?
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister stated Tehran will proceed only after verifying the US has fulfilled commitments. These commitments include ending hostilities, lifting the blockade, and releasing Iranian assets.