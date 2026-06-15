PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Peace Deal: 'Hope This Will Restore Peace And Stability'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi welcomed US-Iran peace, citing global economic disruption.

He hoped implementation restores regional stability, ensures navigation freedom.

The agreement will be formally signed Friday in Switzerland.

Iran confirmed, pending US commitment verification; global leaders welcomed.

Prime Minister Narendra PM Modi on Monday welcomed the peace understanding reached between the United States and Iran, saying the agreement could help restore stability in West Asia after months of conflict.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the conflict had caused significant economic disruption worldwide and led to loss of life in several countries.

"I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries," the Prime Minister said.

ALSO READ: What's Inside The 14-Point US-Iran Peace Deal Set To Be Signed On June 19?

Calls for Peace, Stability and Freedom of Navigation

PM Modi expressed hope that the implementation of the agreement would contribute to lasting peace in the region and ensure uninterrupted maritime commerce.

"India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce. We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement," he wrote.

I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.



India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will… — Narendra PM Modi (@narendraPM Modi) June 15, 2026

Deal To Be Signed In Switzerland

The Prime Minister's remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had reached a peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi subsequently confirmed the agreement and said Tehran would proceed with a proposed 60-day negotiation process only after verifying that the United States had fulfilled commitments related to ending hostilities, lifting the blockade and releasing Iranian assets.

The peace agreement is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.

ALSO READ: US, Iran Reach Peace Agreement, Hormuz To Reopen After Signing Ceremony On June 19

Global Leaders Welcome Breakthrough

The agreement has drawn positive reactions from leaders around the world.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa have also welcomed the breakthrough and called for its swift implementation.

The deal is being viewed as a significant diplomatic development that could help restore stability in West Asia, revive freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and ease pressure on global energy markets.