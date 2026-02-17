Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrived for his visit to India, expressing confidence that bilateral ties will reach “new heights” following their discussions.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Welcome to India. India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend Emmanuel Macron.”

Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, where the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the Mumbai airport to receive the French leader.

Earlier, Macron said he was heading to India for a visit spanning Mumbai and New Delhi, where the two leaders would take the India-France strategic partnership forward.

“En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further,” the French President posted on X.

He added that he was accompanied by business leaders and representatives from economic, industrial, cultural and digital sectors, describing them as stakeholders who bring concrete momentum to ties between the two nations.

“Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend @NarendraModi!” Macron said.

Strategic Partnership Under Review

During their meetings, PM Modi and Macron are expected to review the progress achieved under the India-France strategic partnership and explore ways to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

President Macron is visiting India from February 17 to 19 at Modi’s invitation to attend the AI Impact Summit hosted by India and to hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai.

This marks Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first trip to Mumbai.