Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev Discuss Trade; Commit To Strengthen India-Central Asia Ties

PM Modi, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev Discuss Trade; Commit To Strengthen India-Central Asia Ties

Prime Minister Modi and Uzbek President Mirziyoyev discussed strengthening bilateral ties in trade, connectivity, health, and technology during a phone call initiated by Uzbekistan.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 10:39 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focusing on bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, connectivity, health and technology.

The prime minister described his phone conversation with Mirziyoyev as "fruitful".

"We reviewed the progress achieved in key areas of our bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to further advance the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership," Modi said on 'X'.

The call, initiated by the Uzbek side, came ahead of the summit talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss ways to end the Ukraine conflict.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two leaders reviewed progress in several key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, connectivity, health, technology and people-to-people ties.

"They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the age-old ties between India and Central Asia," it said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the PMO said.

"President Mirziyoyev conveyed his warm greetings and felicitations to the prime minister and the people of India on the upcoming 79th Independence Day of India," it said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 10:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uzbekistan Central Asia INDIA NARENDRA MODI Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Removing Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Could Backfire: Experts Warn Of ‘Vacuum Effect’, Rabies Surge
Why Removing Stray Dogs In Delhi Could Backfire: Experts Warn Of ‘Vacuum Effect’ & Rabies Surge
India
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Next Month, Govt Asks Airlines To Stay Prepared: Report
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Next Month, Govt Asks Airlines To Stay Prepared: Report
India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Cities
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget