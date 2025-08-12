PM Modi, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev Discuss Trade; Commit To Strengthen India-Central Asia Ties

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focusing on bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, connectivity, health and technology.

The prime minister described his phone conversation with Mirziyoyev as "fruitful".

"We reviewed the progress achieved in key areas of our bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to further advance the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership," Modi said on 'X'.

The call, initiated by the Uzbek side, came ahead of the summit talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss ways to end the Ukraine conflict.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two leaders reviewed progress in several key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, connectivity, health, technology and people-to-people ties.

"They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the age-old ties between India and Central Asia," it said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the PMO said.

"President Mirziyoyev conveyed his warm greetings and felicitations to the prime minister and the people of India on the upcoming 79th Independence Day of India," it said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)