PM Modi Turns 17: BJP Plans To Celebrate With Fortnight-Long 'Sewa Pakhwada'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, with the BJP launching over a fortnight-long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark the birthday of its preeminent leader.

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2.

Modi himself is travelling to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to kick off a nationwide campaign focusing on women and children health and nutrition.

He will launch a slew of other development programmes, including one with focus on tribal population, and address people as well.

BJP leaders, allies and members of other parties extended birthday wishes to Modi, who has led his party to unprecedented geographical expansion and electoral success since 2014.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi with his visionary leadership, dedication to the nation and untiring hardwork has given the country new energy and shown it a new direction.

He has enhanced India's capability and respect globally, and his commitment to people's and the poor's welfare is exemplary, Singh said.

BJP president J P Nadda said PM Modi has taken many transformative steps to build an "aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat" with the goal of progress of every section of society.

Under his leadership, India's spiritual and cultural heritage have received global prestige, he added.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari hailed Modi as the world's most popular leader and wished that India under his leadership becomes self-reliant and a "vishwaguru", eradicating terrorism and corruption.

Modi is the third-longest serving prime minister of India after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and second in terms of uninterrupted tenure.

If the BJP emerged as the main challenger to the Congress under the dual leadership of Atal Bihar Vajpayee and L K Advani in the late 80s, it has left the main opposition party far behind in popular support and poll dominance under Modi since he led his party to its maiden Lok Sabha majority in 2014.

While the BJP suffered a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by falling short of the halfway mark, it has since recovered its mojo under Modi by pulling off impressive victories in assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

