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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi's Visit Puts Maa Dat Kali Temple In Spotlight: The Fascinating Story Behind Its Name

PM Modi's Visit Puts Maa Dat Kali Temple In Spotlight: The Fascinating Story Behind Its Name

The Maa Dat Kali temple in Uttarakhand, established in 1804, is over two centuries old. It gained attention after PM Modi's visit.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi visited the historic Maa Dat Kali Temple.
  • The temple dates back to 1804 and has a unique origin story.
  • Its name evolved from Dantkali to the current Dat Kali.
  • Devotees seek blessings for protection and fulfillment of prayers.

The historic Maa Dat Kali Temple has gained national attention as Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the shrine during his Uttarakhand tour. Known for its deep-rooted spiritual significance and unique origin story, the temple represents an important cultural landmark in the region.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has offered prayers at the temple. The occasion has generated excitement among local residents, with the temple premises specially decorated for the high-profile visit. The development is being seen as a moment of recognition for the over two-century-old shrine, elevating its presence on the national stage.

Historical Background Of Maa Dat Kali Temple

Established on June 13, 1804, the temple dates back to the early 19th century when a key road linking Dehradun and Saharanpur was under construction.

Located amidst the foothills of the Shivalik Hills and surrounded by dense forests, the shrine has since evolved into a major center of faith for devotees from Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, and beyond.

Local folklore attributes the temple’s origin to a divine intervention during British rule. It is believed that an engineer overseeing the road and tunnel construction repeatedly encountered obstacles. According to the legend, Goddess Kali appeared to him in a dream, instructing him to establish a temple at the site.

Following this vision, the engineer entrusted the idol to Mahant Sukhbir Gusain, who subsequently constructed the shrine in accordance with religious traditions.

The Curious Evolution of Its Name

The temple’s name carries a distinctive colonial-era influence. Originally known as “Dantkali,” derived from the Sanskrit word “dant” (teeth), it referenced the fierce depiction of Goddess Kali with protruding teeth.

However, British officials reportedly found the pronunciation difficult and began referring to it as “Dat Kali.” Over time, this altered version gained widespread usage and became the temple’s official name.

Spiritual Significance And Beliefs

Dedicated to Kali, the temple is revered as a symbol of divine power and protection. Positioned at the gateway to Dehradun, the deity is worshipped as the “Goddess of Beginnings” and is believed to safeguard travelers.

It is a common practice for motorists, especially those with new vehicles or embarking on long journeys, to stop and seek blessings at the shrine.

The temple is widely regarded as a site of miracles, with devotees believing that sincere prayers are fulfilled. An Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame) burns continuously within the premises, symbolizing divine presence.

With the Prime Minister’s visit, the temple is expected to witness increased religious tourism, further strengthening its cultural and spiritual prominence in the region.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the Maa Dat Kali Temple?

The Maa Dat Kali Temple is a significant spiritual landmark dedicated to Goddess Kali, revered as the

What is the origin story of the Maa Dat Kali Temple?

Local folklore states that during British rule, an engineer overseeing road construction was guided by Goddess Kali in a dream to establish a temple at the site. The idol was then entrusted to Mahant Sukhbir Gusain for construction.

Why is the temple called

The temple was originally named

What is the spiritual significance of the temple for travelers?

The temple is positioned at the gateway to Dehradun and is worshipped as the

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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PM Modi Delhi Dehradun Expressway Maa Dat Kali Temple
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