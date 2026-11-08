Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Bastar in Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Diwali to celebrate the festival with security personnel deployed in the region. He shared the information in a post on X, highlighting the area's transformation from a Maoist-affected region into one witnessing development.

In his post, Modi wrote that he was travelling to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with the country's brave security personnel. He said he wanted to salute them for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had also extended Diwali greetings to people across the country through a post on X, wishing happiness and prosperity to all his fellow citizens.

Where Did PM Modi Celebrate Diwali In 2025?

Last year, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with personnel of the Indian Navy aboard INS Vikrant, stationed off the western coast near Goa and Karwar.

His visit came a few months after Operation Sindoor, India's military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

During the visit, Modi interacted with naval personnel and participated in a traditional community meal. He also witnessed an aerial power demonstration, including MiG-29 fighter jets taking off from and landing on the aircraft carrier.

The Prime Minister attended a cultural programme organised by Navy personnel and participated in a yoga session aboard the aircraft carrier.

He described INS Vikrant as a symbol of India's indigenous defence capabilities and expressed pride in celebrating Diwali alongside naval personnel.