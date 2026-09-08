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English NewsNewsIndia‘Now 'Fufaji' Will Shout...’: PM Modi Takes Swipe At Opposition Over Freight Corridor In Gujarat

‘Now 'Fufaji' Will Shout...’: PM Modi Takes Swipe At Opposition Over Freight Corridor In Gujarat

During the event, Modi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition while speaking about the Dedicated Freight Corridor and its development.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 01:59 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ programme in Vadodara, Gujarat, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore.

During the event, Modi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition while speaking about the Dedicated Freight Corridor and its development.

Addressing Gen Z directly, the Prime Minister said, "Young people, listen. In seven to eight years, they could not complete even one kilometre of the freight corridor. If the country had been run according to their approach, three or four generations after you would have come and the work still would not have been completed."

He then took a dig at the Opposition, saying, "The angry uncle who is upset right now will shout, 'What will happen to the truck drivers? Where will the trucks go?' Now the uncle has got work. This means large quantities of goods will now be transported quickly from one corner of the country to another."

PM Modi's Gen Z pitch

Referring to Gen Z, Modi said the country's work culture had changed over the past 12 years.

He said discussions on the Dedicated Freight Corridor began in 2004, when many of today's young people had not even been born. A special company was formed in 2006 to execute the project, but the files continued to move from one place to another until 2014.

Taking another swipe at the previous government, Modi said, "Look at the irony — even these files did not get a dedicated corridor. The files used to get stuck, remain pending and keep wandering from one place to another."

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gujarat 'Narendra Modi'
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