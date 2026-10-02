Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi applauded Captain Machchhar's bravery, wished quick recovery.

Modi highlighted Machchhar's courage preventing a major tragedy.

Indian envoy confirmed Captain Machchhar stable and recovering well.

Israeli PM stated attacker underwent radical Islamist indoctrination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar over a video call and lauded his bravery following the Flydubai stabbing attack. PM Modi wished him a quick recovery.

Captain Smit Machchaar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the difficult moments of the Flydubai attack, as the two spoke over a video call.

During the interaction, Machchaar shared that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is something he turns to whenever he finds himself in a difficult situation. He told Modi that he was doing the same during the incident.

The conversation gave Machchaar an opportunity to recount the difficult moment to the Prime Minister, who praised him for his courage, presence of mind and wished him speedy recovery.

Machchaar became emotional while speaking with PM Modi and described the conversation as a very special moment for him.

He told the Prime Minister that he was his "biggest idol" and said receiving the call had made him extremely proud. Machchaar added that he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with PM Modi.

PM Modi Says Country Is Praying For Smit

PM Modi told Machchaar that the entire country was praying for him and praised the way he responded in the face of danger.

The Prime Minister said India could proudly say that its people are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their own lives to save others.

PM Modi also spoke about Machchaar's mother, Geeta Ben, and the values and teachings with which she had raised him. He referred to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita while speaking about his mother's role in shaping him.

The video call ended with PM Modi reiterating his appreciation for Machchaar's courage and composure during the attack.

ALSO READ: Flydubai Co-Pilot Handed Over To UAE As Probe Into Mid-Air Stabbing Of Captain Widens

PM Modi Praises Pilot's Courage

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi praised Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during the incident.

Recalling the attack, Modi said the pilot continued to act courageously despite being seriously injured and helped prevent a major tragedy.

“The incident that occurred, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valour fills us with immense pride,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said he had spoken to Machchhar's family and enquired about his condition.

“I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him,” he said.

Indian Envoy Says Pilot Smit Machchhar Stable, Recovering Well

India's Ambassador to the UAE Dipak Mittal said Captain Machchhar is in a stable condition and recovering well at a UAE hospital after being injured during a mid-air cockpit attack on a Flydubai flight.

Mittal said Machchhar was receiving good medical care and remained in high spirits despite his injuries.

“I just met him along with his family here, in the hospital, in UAE, and he's doing well. I was very relieved to see, and very reassured, that he's doing well, he's quite stable. He was talking, he was chatting, a bit of discomfort, but I think he's under good medical care here in UAE,” Mittal told Prasar Bharati.

The envoy said the Indian Embassy was in constant touch with officials regarding the pilot's treatment. He described Machchhar as a “brave son of India” and praised his response during the emergency, saying his actions saved hundreds of lives and helped prevent a major catastrophe.

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Netanyahu Says Co-Pilot Underwent Islamist Indoctrination

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot who attacked Machchhar had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination.

Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu said the co-pilot was being interrogated and that Israeli investigators had joined the questioning.

“The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated. What we know so far is that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” Netanyahu said.