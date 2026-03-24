‘United Voice For Peace’: PM Modi Flags Global Energy Shock In Rajya Sabha

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Rajya Sabha called for a unified message of peace amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, warning of its far-reaching global consequences.

His remarks come as the war enters its fourth week, with ripple effects being felt across energy markets and international trade routes.

PM Modi's Call For Peace & Unity

Speaking in the Upper House, Modi underscored the importance of collective responsibility during times of global crisis.

"In such a grave situation, it is essential that a message of peace and dialogue, with a united voice from the Upper House of India, reaches the entire world"

He stressed that India’s stance should reflect both its commitment to peace and its role as a responsible global actor.

Energy Crisis Raises Concerns

Highlighting the economic fallout of the conflict, Modi pointed to a growing energy crunch affecting multiple countries.

PM said: "...It has been more than 3 weeks since the war in West Asia started. The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes. With this, the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected."

The Prime Minister noted that disruptions in supply chains are beginning to impact essential commodities, raising concerns for India’s economy and energy security.

Modi said he has been in regular contact with leaders across West Asia, including those from the Gulf, Iran, Israel, and the United States. He emphasised that India’s priority is to restore peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi noted that New Delhi has urged all sides to de‑escalate tensions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that attacks on civilian infrastructure and disruptions to international shipping routes are unacceptable. He added that India is working to ensure the safe passage of its vessels during the conflict and has consistently advocated for peaceful solutions, warning that threats to human life are against the interests of humanity.

'1 Crore Indians Reside In Gulf': PM

The Prime Minister also highlighted the presence of nearly one crore Indians living and working in Gulf countries, saying their safety and livelihoods are a major concern. He pointed out that several ships remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz with Indian crew members onboard, underscoring the urgency of a collective call from Parliament for peace and dialogue.

Impact On Trade & Supply Chains

The conflict has strained key maritime routes and supply lines, which are critical for India’s imports of fuel and fertilisers. Any prolonged disruption could have cascading effects on domestic prices and industrial output.

India, which relies heavily on imports for its energy needs, faces added pressure as global markets react to instability in the region.