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English NewsNewsIndia'Follow Doctor's Advice, Regain Weight': PM Modi To Sonam Wangchuk After He Ends Fast

'Follow Doctor's Advice, Regain Weight': PM Modi To Sonam Wangchuk After He Ends Fast

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 06:39 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished activist Sonam Wangchuk good health after he ended his 26-day hunger strike, urging him to follow medical advice and regain his strength and old weight.

In a post on X, Modi said he hoped Wangchuk would recover soon. "I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible," PM Modi wrote.

"I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy," he added.

Wangchuk called off his hunger strike on Friday at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, along with senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
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