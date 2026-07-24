'Follow Doctor's Advice, Regain Weight': PM Modi To Sonam Wangchuk After He Ends Fast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished activist Sonam Wangchuk good health after he ended his 26-day hunger strike, urging him to follow medical advice and regain his strength and old weight.

In a post on X, Modi said he hoped Wangchuk would recover soon. "I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible," PM Modi wrote.

"I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy," he added.

Wangchuk called off his hunger strike on Friday at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, along with senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.