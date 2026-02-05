Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Slams Congress, Praises US Trade Deal As Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha

PM Modi Slams Congress, Praises US Trade Deal As Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha

Modi said the world was moving towards a new world order, with India emerging as a key global partner.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday was marked by sharp political exchanges and an Opposition walkout, as members led by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised slogans of “dictatorship will not be tolerated” during his speech.

Trade Deal With US, Opportunities For Youth

Addressing the House, Prime Minister Modi said the India–US trade deal was being praised across the world and would bring significant benefits to the country’s youth.

“The whole world is appreciating the trade deal with the United States. The biggest benefit will go to the youth of the country. Big opportunities are also opening up globally for India’s professors,” he said.

Attack On Congress, Reference To Past Speeches

The Prime Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, saying it was taking him time to “wash away” the image the party had created globally.

“Just listen to the old speeches of Congress Prime Ministers from the Red Fort. There was neither thought, nor vision, nor willpower in them,” Modi said.

India’s Global Role And Economic Growth

Modi said the world was moving towards a new world order, with India emerging as a key global partner.

“As a ‘Vishva Bandhu’, India today has become a partner to the world. We are playing our role in global welfare. On international platforms, India has become the voice of the Global South,” he said.

He added that the country was progressing at a rapid pace and must continue to move forward without looking back.
“The country is developing fast. We must neither stop nor turn back. We are reaching an important milestone. When we became independent, India was the sixth-largest economy. These people [Congress] pushed it down to the tenth position,” Modi said.

Sloganeering, PM’s Remark, Opposition Walkout

As the Prime Minister spoke, Opposition MPs, including Kharge, began shouting slogans of “tanashahi nahi chalegi” (dictatorship will not be tolerated). Responding to the protests, Modi remarked, “Considering Kharge ji’s age, he can raise slogans even while seated. There are young MPs here as well.”

Modi said he had come to the House to express gratitude for the President’s address. However, even as he said this, Opposition members intensified their protests, raising slogans once again, following which they walked out of the House.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 06:13 PM (IST)
Rajya Sabha PM Modi Slams Congress US Trade Deal Opposition Walks Out
