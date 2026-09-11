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English NewsNewsIndia'India's Resolve To Combat Terrorism Remains Unwavering': PM Modi Remembers 9/11 Victims

'India's Resolve To Combat Terrorism Remains Unwavering': PM Modi Remembers 9/11 Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks as the United States marked 25 years since 9/11.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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  • United States commemorates 9/11 attacks, honoring 2,977 victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States, marking 25 years since the deadly strikes, and reiterated India's commitment to combating terrorism.

Sharing images from his visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in 2014, PM Modi remembered those who lost their lives and expressed solidarity with the families affected by the attacks.

“25 years on from the horrific 9/11 attacks, we remember and honour the victims and stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Fight Against Terrorism

PM Modi used the anniversary to underline India's continued opposition to terrorism, referring to the country's experience with cross-border terrorism.

“Terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world. As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades,” he said.

He added that although the nature of the threat continues to change, India's resolve to counter terrorism remains firm.

“While the threat keeps evolving, our resolve and opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remain unwavering. We stand in solidarity with all efforts to combat this scourge,” PM Modi said.

US Marks 25 Years Of 9/11 Attacks

The United States is commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks carried out by al-Qaida in 2001.

A total of 2,977 people were killed when hijackers crashed three planes into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia. A fourth hijacked plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial events across the US on Friday include wreath-laying ceremonies, flag displays, moments of silence, vigils and readings of the names of those killed in the attacks.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the anniversary ceremony at the Pentagon.

Speaking at a 9/11 remembrance event in Washington earlier this week, Trump described the attacks as a defining moment in history.

“In the course of history, there are a few moments that divide time into, really, what came before and after,” he said. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the 9/11 attacks?

On September 11, 2001, al-Qaida crashed hijacked planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania, killing 2,977 people.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi 9/11 Attack United States
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