'Not An Iota Of Truth': PM Modi Rejects Report On Taxing Foreign Travel Amid Iran War Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi denies reports of foreign travel tax imposition.

Government is committed to ease of doing business.

CNBC-TV18 withdraws report and apologizes for error.

PM previously urged citizens to reduce foreign travel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday firmly rejected a media report claiming the government was considering imposing a cess or surcharge on foreign travel amid economic pressures linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

The report, published by CNBC-TV18, had claimed that discussions were underway at the “highest levels” of the government regarding a possible tax on overseas travel. According to the report, the proposed measure was aimed at easing the fiscal strain caused by the US and Israel’s war against Iran, which has contributed to rising crude oil prices and import costs.

Responding directly to the report on X, PM Modi dismissed the claims outright and said there was “not an iota of truth” in the story. He also stressed that the government remained committed to improving both the ease of doing business and the ease of living for citizens.

PM Modi Calls Report ‘Totally False’

“This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

His response came shortly after the report began circulating widely on social media, triggering speculation over whether the government could introduce temporary financial measures to deal with the economic impact of the Iran war.

This is totally false.



Not an iota of truth in this.



There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel.



We remain committed to improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for our people. https://t.co/9lxjbxz0nV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2026

PM Modi further reiterated that the Centre had no plans to impose restrictions or additional financial burdens on international travel, signalling that the government did not support the proposal mentioned in the report.

Minutes after the Prime Minister’s response, CNBC-TV18 publicly withdrew the report and issued an apology on X.

“Our story on government considering tax/cess on foreign travel is not accurate. We withdraw the story and regret the error,” the publication said in its statement.

ALSO READ | Xi Sides With Trump On Iran Behind Closed Doors During China Talks: WATCH

PM Earlier Urged Citizens to Avoid Unnecessary Foreign Travel

The controversy surfaced days after PM Modi appealed to citizens to act responsibly amid rising global tensions and economic uncertainty linked to the Iran conflict.

Addressing an event in Telangana on Sunday, the Prime Minister urged people to conserve fuel and foreign exchange reserves by reducing unnecessary consumption. He specifically appealed to citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel, use public transport whenever possible and refrain from unnecessary gold purchases.

“Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and similar resources with restraint,” PM Modi had said. “This will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war.”

He also linked responsible consumption to patriotism, saying national duty extended beyond the battlefield and included everyday actions that support the country during challenging times.

Fuel Prices Rise Amid Crude Oil Pressure

The debate over the reported foreign travel tax also came against the backdrop of rising fuel prices across the country.

On Friday, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre as oil marketing companies faced mounting losses following a sharp surge in crude oil prices triggered by the Iran war.