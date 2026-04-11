PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi's Rare Candid Moment At Phule Tribute In Parliament: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi and Gandhi shared a rare candid conversation at Parliament.

Leaders gathered to honor Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary.

Both leaders paid tribute to Phule's social reform efforts.

Phule advocated for marginalized rights and education access.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were spotted on Saturday engaging in a rare candid conversation. They met at the Parliament, where several leaders had gathered to pay tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary.

PM Modi reached the Prerna Sthal located in the Parliament premises to pay floral tribute to Phule.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and others were already present at the Parliament premises. As PM Modi arrived, he got down from his car and met the leaders present there. He then engaged in candid talks with the Congress leader.

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President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also attended the event.

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu arrives at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises to pay a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 200th birth anniversary.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul… pic.twitter.com/YiWCEdCh0g — IANS (@ians_india) April 11, 2026

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary, remembering his lifelong fight for the rights of marginalised communities. In a post on X, the Congress leader said Phule devoted his life to safeguarding the rights and dignity of the underprivileged.

“On the birth anniversary of the great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, I offer my humble salutations to him. He dedicated his entire life to protecting the rights and entitlements of the marginalised. His struggle against discrimination and inequality showed the nation the path to equality and justice. His ideals and thoughts will forever continue to inspire us to move forward towards social justice,” Gandhi said.

Earlier, PM Modi also paid homage to Phule, highlighting his contributions to social reform, especially in advancing education and advocating for women’s rights.

“On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, paying tributes to a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment. This year, we mark the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations. May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress,” Modi wrote on X.