TMC Alleges Centre Spent Rs 2,586 Crore On PM Modi's Publicity Campaigns Between 2020-26

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC alleged Centre spent ₹2,586 crore on Modi advertisements.

Expenditure covered TV, radio, print, and digital campaigns.

RTI response did not disclose agencies receiving these funds.

TMC questioned transparency, alleging media influence and control.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that the Centre spent Rs 2,586 crore on advertisements promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi between 2020 and 2026, citing information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale claimed that the expenditure amounted to Rs 25,86,00,00,000 of taxpayer money and was incurred through the government's advertising machinery.

Sharing details on X, Gokhale described the figure as a significant expenditure on government publicity campaigns and released what he said was a category-wise break-up of the spending.

Gokhale Shares Expenditure Breakdown

In his post, Gokhale wrote: “Digest this shocking number: ₹2,586 crore. THIS is the amount spent by the Modi govt's own ad agency promoting itself in just 5 and a half years through TV, radio, print, hoardings and digital.”

According to the figures cited by the TMC leader, television and radio campaigns accounted for the largest share of the expenditure.

He claimed that Rs 936 crore was spent on television and radio advertisements during the period covered by the RTI response.

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Print, Hoardings and Digital Campaigns Account for Remaining Spend

As per the details shared by Gokhale, Rs 796 crore was spent on print advertisements, while Rs 584 crore was allocated for hoardings and outdoor publicity.

Digital and social media campaigns accounted for the remaining Rs 276 crore, according to the figures cited by the TMC MP.

Gokhale further argued that the expenditure disclosed through the RTI represented only a portion of the total spending and did not include costs incurred by various ministries, public sector undertakings or political party campaigns.

Digest this shocking number: ₹2,586 crore



THIS is the amount spent by the Modi govt's own ad agency promoting itself in just 5 and a half years through TV, radio, print, hoardings and digital.



I obtained the full break-up under RTI.



Here’s where ₹2,586 cr of public money… pic.twitter.com/UJqXs3BP6e — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 19, 2026

TMC Claims Digital Spending Saw Sharp Rise

The TMC leader also alleged that expenditure on digital promotion increased significantly over the years.

According to his claims, spending on digital campaigns rose from Rs 14 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 131 crore in 2025-26.

He further stated that Rs 338 crore was spent on print advertising in 2025-26 alone, which he claimed was nearly four times higher than the previous year's expenditure.

Questions Raised Over Agencies Receiving Funds

Gokhale also alleged that the Central Bureau of Communication did not disclose details of the agencies that received the advertising funds.

According to him, the agency declined to reveal the information, citing “commercial confidence”.

Criticising the decision, Gokhale said, “The govt will spend thousands of crores of public money on Modi’s PR but WILL HIDE who received the money.”

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TMC Targets Government Advertising Policy

The controversy has triggered fresh political criticism from the opposition, with the TMC questioning the transparency of government advertising expenditure.

Gokhale further alleged that government advertising plays a significant role in influencing media institutions and public discourse.

“Govt advertising is how Modi-Shah & BJP control the media,” he said.

The Centre had not immediately responded to the allegations made by the TMC leader at the time of reporting.