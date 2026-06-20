The TMC alleges the Centre spent Rs 2,586 crore on advertisements promoting PM Modi between 2020-2026. This amount was revealed through an RTI query, according to TMC MP Saket Gokhale.
TMC Alleges Centre Spent Rs 2,586 Crore On PM Modi's Publicity Campaigns Between 2020-26
TMC MP Saket Gokhale claimed the expenditure included Rs 936 crore on television and radio campaigns, Rs 796 crore on print advertisements, Rs 584 crore on hoardings and Rs 276 crore on digital promotions.
- TMC alleged Centre spent ₹2,586 crore on Modi advertisements.
- Expenditure covered TV, radio, print, and digital campaigns.
- RTI response did not disclose agencies receiving these funds.
- TMC questioned transparency, alleging media influence and control.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that the Centre spent Rs 2,586 crore on advertisements promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi between 2020 and 2026, citing information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale claimed that the expenditure amounted to Rs 25,86,00,00,000 of taxpayer money and was incurred through the government's advertising machinery.
Sharing details on X, Gokhale described the figure as a significant expenditure on government publicity campaigns and released what he said was a category-wise break-up of the spending.
Gokhale Shares Expenditure Breakdown
In his post, Gokhale wrote: “Digest this shocking number: ₹2,586 crore. THIS is the amount spent by the Modi govt's own ad agency promoting itself in just 5 and a half years through TV, radio, print, hoardings and digital.”
According to the figures cited by the TMC leader, television and radio campaigns accounted for the largest share of the expenditure.
He claimed that Rs 936 crore was spent on television and radio advertisements during the period covered by the RTI response.
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Print, Hoardings and Digital Campaigns Account for Remaining Spend
As per the details shared by Gokhale, Rs 796 crore was spent on print advertisements, while Rs 584 crore was allocated for hoardings and outdoor publicity.
Digital and social media campaigns accounted for the remaining Rs 276 crore, according to the figures cited by the TMC MP.
Gokhale further argued that the expenditure disclosed through the RTI represented only a portion of the total spending and did not include costs incurred by various ministries, public sector undertakings or political party campaigns.
Digest this shocking number: ₹2,586 crore— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 19, 2026
THIS is the amount spent by the Modi govt's own ad agency promoting itself in just 5 and a half years through TV, radio, print, hoardings and digital.
I obtained the full break-up under RTI.
Here’s where ₹2,586 cr of public money… pic.twitter.com/UJqXs3BP6e
TMC Claims Digital Spending Saw Sharp Rise
The TMC leader also alleged that expenditure on digital promotion increased significantly over the years.
According to his claims, spending on digital campaigns rose from Rs 14 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 131 crore in 2025-26.
He further stated that Rs 338 crore was spent on print advertising in 2025-26 alone, which he claimed was nearly four times higher than the previous year's expenditure.
Questions Raised Over Agencies Receiving Funds
Gokhale also alleged that the Central Bureau of Communication did not disclose details of the agencies that received the advertising funds.
According to him, the agency declined to reveal the information, citing “commercial confidence”.
Criticising the decision, Gokhale said, “The govt will spend thousands of crores of public money on Modi’s PR but WILL HIDE who received the money.”
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TMC Targets Government Advertising Policy
The controversy has triggered fresh political criticism from the opposition, with the TMC questioning the transparency of government advertising expenditure.
Gokhale further alleged that government advertising plays a significant role in influencing media institutions and public discourse.
“Govt advertising is how Modi-Shah & BJP control the media,” he said.
The Centre had not immediately responded to the allegations made by the TMC leader at the time of reporting.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the alleged amount spent by the Centre on advertisements promoting PM Modi?
Which media categories accounted for the largest share of the expenditure?
TV and radio campaigns accounted for the largest share with Rs 936 crore. Print ads followed with Rs 796 crore, according to details shared by TMC MP Saket Gokhale.
What transparency concerns did the TMC raise regarding the advertising funds?
TMC alleged the Central Bureau of Communication didn't disclose details of agencies receiving ad funds, citing