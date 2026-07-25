He resigned as Education Minister amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak. He stated his decision was to protect students' interests and prevent them from prolonged uncertainty.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Accepted: Sources
President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister. Pradhan said he stepped down in students' interest amid the NEET-UG paper leak row and nationwide protests.
- President Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister.
- Pradhan cited student interest amidst NEET-UG paper leak protests.
- He defended government's swift action, assuring new anti-leak laws.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan after he officially stepped down from Education Minister post.
Earlier today, Pradhan resigned from his post amid mounting nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, saying his decision was aimed at protecting students' interests and preventing them from being caught in prolonged uncertainty.
Also Read: PM Modi's First X Post After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation: What Did He Say?
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign from his post?
What caused the protests mentioned in the article?
The protests were nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak. They included a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
What new measures is the Centre planning to combat exam fraud?
The Centre plans to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law. This will include creating Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force to tackle examination fraud.