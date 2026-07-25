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English NewsNewsIndiaUnion Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Accepted: Sources

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Accepted: Sources

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister. Pradhan said he stepped down in students' interest amid the NEET-UG paper leak row and nationwide protests.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister.
  • Pradhan cited student interest amidst NEET-UG paper leak protests.
  • He defended government's swift action, assuring new anti-leak laws.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan after he officially stepped down from Education Minister post.

Earlier today, Pradhan resigned from his post amid mounting nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, saying his decision was aimed at protecting students' interests and preventing them from being caught in prolonged uncertainty.

Also Read: PM Modi's First X Post After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation: What Did He Say?

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said he was stepping down in the larger interest of students and to ensure they were not "trapped in a web of confusion."

In a separate post on X, Pradhan reflected on his decades-long association with the education sector, saying he had dedicated more than 40 years of his life to the field and remained committed to advancing educational reforms and fulfilling students' aspirations.

He emphasised that building a strong, inclusive and future-ready education system was essential for India's progress.

'Stepping Down to Keep Students Focused'

Explaining the reasons behind his resignation, Pradhan said he wanted to ensure that "anti-national elements" did not exploit the situation arising from protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country.

"I have decided to resign so that anti-national elements do not benefit from the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, the nation remains united, and students do not get entangled in legal complexities but instead focus on their studies and careers," he said.

Pradhan Defends Government's Response

Addressing the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, Pradhan said the Centre acted swiftly after reports of irregularities in the May 3 examination.

He said the government transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cancelled the examination, announced a fresh test, and decided to conduct NEET in computer-based mode from next year.

According to Pradhan, safeguarding the interests of more than two million students remained the government's highest priority throughout the re-examination process.

Also Read: Will Devendra Fadnavis Replace Dharmendra Pradhan? Here's What Sanjay Raut Claims

He said he had accepted moral responsibility from the very beginning and was determined to ensure that deserving candidates did not suffer because of the controversy.

Thanks PM Modi, Colleagues

Pradhan said the July 16 results reflected the success of meritorious students, including many from economically weaker backgrounds.

He also alleged that certain individuals in positions of responsibility attempted to mislead students and create obstacles during the crisis.

Reiterating that protests should not be allowed to become tools for "anti-national forces," Pradhan said his resignation was intended to restore normalcy and allow students to focus on their education.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the Education Ministry and expressed gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues, ministry officials and staff for their support.

Pradhan's resignation comes after weeks of nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak, including a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The Centre has also announced plans to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law, including the creation of Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force to tackle examination fraud.

 
 
 

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign from his post?

He resigned as Education Minister amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak. He stated his decision was to protect students' interests and prevent them from prolonged uncertainty.

What caused the protests mentioned in the article?

The protests were nationwide demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak. They included a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

What new measures is the Centre planning to combat exam fraud?

The Centre plans to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law. This will include creating Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force to tackle examination fraud.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live NEET Paper Leak DHarmendra Pradhan Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest
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