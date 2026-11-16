PM Modi Heads To Philippines For ASEAN, East Asia Summits; Quad Meeting Also On Agenda

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi attends ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits.

Discusses regional peace, stability, Indo-Pacific challenges.

India seeks deeper defence cooperation with Southeast Asia.

Quad summit focuses on economic security, strategic infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India’s relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was central to its Act East Policy, with cooperation between the two sides expanding across several sectors.

“Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilizational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations,” Modi said in his departure statement before leaving for Manila.

He is visiting the Philippines to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on November 17.

East Asia Summit To Focus On Regional Challenges

Modi said the East Asia Summit would provide an important platform to discuss regional and global challenges, including peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

“The East Asia Summit provides an important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges. I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

During the visit, Modi is also expected to join the leaders of Australia, Japan and the United States for a Quad Leaders’ Summit and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines, officials said on Sunday.

His meetings with ASEAN and other world leaders in Manila are expected to focus on boosting trade and investment, strengthening maritime security cooperation and addressing regional security challenges amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, the officials said.

Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr will host a dinner for leaders of ASEAN and partner countries on Monday.

India Signals Interest In Deeper Defence Cooperation

The 23rd ASEAN-India Summit follows the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus in Cebu, Philippines, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Operation Sindoor had drawn a “non-negotiable red line” against state-sponsored terrorism.

Singh also said the operation demonstrated India’s “proactive, battle-tested doctrine”, as the armed forces struck terrorist targets in Pakistan.

India is ready to explore defence cooperation with ASEAN in areas including patrol vessels, radars, air defence systems, helicopters, drones and other technologies. The move signals New Delhi’s efforts to deepen military ties with the Southeast Asian bloc.

Rudrendra Tandon, secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, told a media briefing last week that the 11-member bloc serves as a “locomotive for peace, stability and economic prosperity”. Annual trade between India and ASEAN member states is worth around $122 billion.

Quad Summit Expected To Announce Strategic Deliverables

Quad member countries are expected to announce several initiatives focused mainly on economic security and strategic infrastructure at the leaders’ summit, as previously reported by Hindustan Times.

The proposed initiatives were finalised at the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta on October 31.

The meeting resulted in several outcomes, including technical and financial assistance worth more than $85 million to support access to trusted artificial intelligence across the Indo-Pacific.

The upcoming Quad Leaders’ Summit, the first meeting of the leaders of India, Australia, Japan and the US since September 2024, is set to be hosted by the United States.

The summit also marks a departure from the practice of holding such meetings exclusively in Quad member countries.