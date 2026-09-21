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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Pays Tribute To Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Says His Service Will Be Remembered

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Says His Service Will Be Remembered

PM Modi mourned Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who died aged 76. Dubai announced 10-day mourning as UAE leaders paid tribute to the late royal’s contributions.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dubai declared 10-day mourning for Sheikh Ahmed's passing.
  • Prime Minister Modi expressed profound sadness, offered condolences.
  • UAE leaders mourned Sheikh Ahmed, praised his contributions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, extending his condolences to the ruling family and the people of Dubai.

In a message, Modi said he felt "profound sadness" at the death of Sheikh Ahmed and praised his efforts in serving the community.

"His efforts in serving the community will remain a source of appreciation for future generations," Modi said.

The Prime Minister extended his "sincerest condolences" to the ruling family and the people of Dubai, and prayed for the departed soul to be granted mercy and a place in Paradise.

According to the Dubai Media Office, Maktoum died on Monday morning at the age of 76. Dubai has declared an official 10-day mourning period following his death, beginning Monday. Flags across the emirate will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

UAE Leaders Pay Tribute

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the death of his brother.

"May God have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May God have mercy on you, my brother," Sheikh Mohammed said in a message.

He said Sheikh Ahmed would remain in the prayers and hearts of his family despite his passing, and prayed for him to be granted a place in Paradise.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also offered condolences to the Dubai Ruler on the death of his brother.

He said Sheikh Ahmed's longstanding contributions to the UAE's development since the country's founding would continue to inspire its journey of progress.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also paid tribute to his late uncle, describing him as a cherished member of the family.

Sheikh Hamdan said Sheikh Ahmed would remain in the family's "hearts, memories and prayers" and prayed for God's mercy and Paradise for him.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Legacy

Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai and one of the emirate's founding figures.

He served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Services and was also president of Al Wasl Sports Club.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

He was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Services and was president of Al Wasl Sports Club.

What was the reaction to his passing?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sadness and condolences. UAE leaders, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also paid tribute.

What measures did Dubai take following his death?

Dubai declared an official 10-day mourning period, starting Monday. Flags across the emirate are being flown at half-mast during this time.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai PM Modi UAE Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
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