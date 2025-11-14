Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
PM Modi Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, remembering his contributions as the nation commemorated the occasion.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

Nehru was born on this date in 1889 in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
