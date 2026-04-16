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HomeNewsIndia'Women Won’t Spare You': PM Modi Warns Opposition During LS Debate On Reservation Bills

'Women Won’t Spare You': PM Modi Warns Opposition During LS Debate On Reservation Bills

PM Modi On Women Quota Bill: Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly supports the women's reservation bill, framing it as a transformative step and urging against its opposition.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi defends women's reservation, urges against opposition.
  • PM notes rising women's political awareness and influence.
  • Opposition criticizes linking quota with delimitation exercise.
  • Parties strategize opposition to the constitutional changes.

PM Modi On Women Quota Bill: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mounted a strong defence of the women’s reservation push in the Lok Sabha, cautioning critics against opposing the reform as Parliament began deliberations on key constitutional changes.

Speaking during the special three-day session, Modi framed the legislation as a transformative step, urging parties not to politicise the issue. “As a friend - I have some advice for those opposing this -- Everybody who has objected to reservation of women in any field, haven't been spared by women,” he said.

PM Flags Rising Political Awareness Among Women

Highlighting the growing influence of women in politics, Modi pointed to the shift from earlier decades when resistance to reservation remained confined to political circles.

“Around 25-30 years ago, whoever opposed women's reservation, it was only within the political circles. It did not percolate lower than that. Now those women leaders who have won in the panchayat elections, other women are politically aware. If you oppose it now, they will not spare you,” said PM Modi.

He stressed that the proposal should not be reduced to a partisan issue, even as the debate in the House reflected deep divisions between the government and the Opposition.

Opposition Rallies Against Delimitation Link

The discussion unfolded amid a sharp political face-off over the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to enable the implementation of the women’s quota law alongside a nationwide delimitation exercise.

While the government has pitched the bill as a landmark reform, Opposition parties have opposed it, particularly objecting to the linkage with delimitation. A strategy meeting convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge brought together several leaders to coordinate their response. Among those present were Rahul Gandhi, DMK’s T. R. Baalu, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool Congress’s Sagarika Ghosh, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and Supriya Sule.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Takes On Opposition Over Delimitation Bills, Says ‘Strong Reply’ Coming During Debate

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Prime Minister's stance on the women's reservation bill?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly supports the women's reservation bill, framing it as a transformative step and urging against its opposition.

What warning did PM Modi give to those opposing the women's reservation bill?

He cautioned critics, stating that women have not spared those who have objected to reservation in any field and that politically aware women will hold them accountable.

Why are opposition parties objecting to the women's reservation bill?

Opposition parties are primarily objecting to the bill's linkage with a nationwide delimitation exercise, viewing this as a point of contention.

What is the context of the current parliamentary discussions?

Parliament is holding deliberations on key constitutional changes, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, related to women's reservation and delimitation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Women Reservation Bill Lok Sabha Debate 'Narendra Modi' Delimitation Bill
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