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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Calls Women’s Reservation Bill a ‘Nation-Building Moment’: 'Historic Moment'

PM Modi Calls Women’s Reservation Bill a ‘Nation-Building Moment’: 'Historic Moment'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the women's reservation bill on Thursday calling it a significant day. 

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 03:30 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabha during discussions on the Women’s Reservation Bill, describing the day as a defining moment in India’s parliamentary history.

As the House debated the landmark legislation, Modi underscored the significance of the occasion, calling it an opportunity to shape the nation’s future and leave behind a lasting legacy.

‘A Moment That Defines a Nation’

Referring to the ongoing debate, the Prime Minister said several members had raised important issues, assuring the House that detailed responses would be provided separately. He chose instead to focus on the broader significance of the moment.

“There are certain moments in a nation’s life,” Modi said, adding that such occasions reflect both the mindset of society and the capability of leadership to transform them into enduring national assets.

He emphasised that the discussion around the Bill represents one such moment in the evolution of India’s parliamentary democracy.

‘Opportunity to Shape the Future’

Highlighting the long history of the proposal, Modi noted that the idea of women’s reservation had been under consideration for 25 to 30 years. He said the Bill has now reached a mature stage, evolving over time in response to changing needs.

Describing India as the “Mother of Democracy,” the Prime Minister said the country’s democratic journey spans thousands of years, and lawmakers now have the chance to add a new dimension to that legacy.

He concluded by urging Members of Parliament not to let the opportunity pass. Stressing the importance of inclusive governance, Modi said the Bill concerns half of the country’s population and has the potential to reshape both politics and governance.

“This will not only influence the direction of our politics but also determine the future condition of the nation,” he said, calling for a collective effort to steer India towards a more sensitive and inclusive governance system.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
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PM Modi Women Reservation Bill
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