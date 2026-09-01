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English NewsNewsIndia'No Place For Double Standards': Modi’s Stern Terror Message At SCO Summit In Front Of Pakistan

'No Place For Double Standards': Modi’s Stern Terror Message At SCO Summit In Front Of Pakistan

Written By : Vishal Pandey |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 11:55 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a strong message against terrorism at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also present at the meeting, saying terrorism can never be a “strategic asset” for anyone.

Addressing the summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Modi said countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy and provide shelter and support to terrorists must be sent a strong message.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 01 Sep 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
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