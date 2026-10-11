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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Offers Prayers To Goddess Shailputri On First Day Of Navratri

PM Modi Offers Prayers To Goddess Shailputri On First Day Of Navratri

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on the occasion, saying that the divine form of Goddess Shailputri inspires reverence for nature and steadfastness in life.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to people on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri and offered prayers to Goddess Shailputri, expressing hope that her blessings would bring patience and self-confidence to people across the country.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister offered salutations to Goddess Shailputri and wished that her blessings would remain upon the people of the country.
"On the auspicious commencement of Navratri, crores of salutations at the feet of Mother Shailaputri, the presiding deity of peace. May the divine grace of the Mother kindle the lamp of patience and self-confidence in the hearts of all. May the Mother's blessings forever remain upon the people of the country—this is my heartfelt wish," he wrote.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on the occasion, saying that the divine form of Goddess Shailputri inspires reverence for nature, steadfastness in life and the resolve to remain firm in every circumstance. He prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

"Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Shardiya Navratri. On the first day of Navratri, millions of obeisances and salutations at the holy feet of Mother Shailaputri. The divine form of the Mother inspires in us reverence for nature, steadfastness in life, and the resolve to remain unshaken in every circumstance. May the Primordial Energy, Mother Shailaputri, infuse happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's life," Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his prayers to Goddess Shailputri on the first day of the festival, which celebrates the worship of Shakti.
He wished that the goddess's blessings bring inner strength, patience and positive energy to people, while peace, harmony and prosperity spread across the world.

"On the sacred first day of Sharadiya Navratri, the holy festival of worshipping Shakti, salutations at the feet of Adi Shakti Ma Shailaputri. May Ma's boundless grace infuse self-strength, patience, and positive energy into everyone's life; may peace, harmony, and prosperity spread across the entire world; and may every home be illuminated with happiness and auspiciousness," the UP CM wrote on X. 

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended greetings, describing Goddess Shailputri as the embodiment of nature and the primordial power of creation.
Gupta prayed for the health, happiness, peace, and prosperity of all families and expressed hope that the goddess's blessings would remain upon everyone.

"The worship of Mother Shailputri on the first day of Navratri is regarded as a sacred commencement of self-purification, spiritual awakening, and stability in life. May the grace of the universal Mother Shailputri bring health, happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of all. May the Mother's compassion and benevolent gaze remain upon every family," Gupta said.

Sharadiya Navratri is the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga.  The first day is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi 'Narendra Modi'
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