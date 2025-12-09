Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi, Other Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes To Congress Veteran Sonia Gandhi

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi turned 79 on Tuesday, receiving an outpouring of birthday greetings from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Congress veteran, wishing her good health and longevity.

“Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

Congress Hails Her Transformative Leadership

The Congress highlighted Gandhi’s role in shaping the party and India through landmark rights-based legislation. The party noted her contribution to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Right to Education, Right to Information, and the National Food Security Act, saying these initiatives provided millions with jobs, hope, education, voice, and dignity.

Posting on X, the party shared one of Gandhi’s quotes, “Together we can face any challenge as deep as the ocean and as high as the sky.” It said her words reflect the strength, dignity, and grace she embodies in public and private life.

The Congress added that Gandhi’s lifelong commitment to women’s empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth continues to inspire and uplift millions across India.

“With deepest respect, admiration, and love, we wish Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday, good health, and endless joy,” the party said.

Political Leaders Join In Birthday Greetings

Several Congress leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, posted birthday messages. Stalin wrote: “Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Tmt. Sonia Gandhi. Her life reflects sacrifice, a selfless public journey, and a steady resolve to uphold secularism and constitutional values. May her principled path and guidance continue to strengthen our collective efforts for a progressive and inclusive #INDIA.”

Sonia Gandhi’s Current Role

Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president, has stepped back from active politics in recent years due to health concerns. Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra now play key roles in the party.

She continues to serve as Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
