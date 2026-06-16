PM Modi Meets Canadian PM Carney On Sidelines Of G7; Focus On Trade, Energy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi and Canadian PM Carney met at G7 Summit.

They reviewed progress, discussed strengthening diverse bilateral partnerships.

Ties are rebuilding after 2023 strain over Nijjar allegations.

Evian-les-Bains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Canadian counterpart Mark Carney and discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France.

"Both leaders reviewed the excellent progress made in bilateral engagement and discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The Canadian prime minister was in India from February 27 to March 2, during which India and Canada sealed key pacts on supplies of Uranium and critical minerals and agreed to conclude a comprehensive economic partnership agreement soon.

At the time, the two prime ministers had also pledged to ramp up cooperation in defence, critical technologies, small and modular nuclear reactors, education and renewable energy.

The ties between the two countries hit rock bottom following then-PM Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The two sides initiated a series of measures to rebuild the relations after Carney became the prime minister in March last year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)