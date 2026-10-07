‘Not The Time To Rest But...’: PM Modi Marks 25 Years At Helm, Recalls 2001 Gujarat Oath

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi marked 25 years as head of government.

Began as Gujarat Chief Minister Oct 7, 2001.

He credited India's democracy, Constitution, and people's mandate.

Modi pledged continued service for 1.4 billion countrymen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked 25 years since he first assumed office as the head of a government, reflecting on a political journey that began with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001. Addressing the public in Delhi on the milestone, Modi said he had never imagined that he would eventually complete 25 years leading governments at the state and national levels. He credited India's democratic system and the Constitution for making the journey possible.

‘Never Imagined This’

Recalling the day he took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi said, "When I was sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, I never imagined this situation would ever come."

He said the milestone was not something he had anticipated when he first became chief minister. Modi also expressed gratitude to India's democratic institutions and the Constitution. "I am grateful to India's democracy and Constitution for this."

Credits People’s Mandate

Modi attributed his political journey at the helm of governments to the support he received from voters and the political organisations that backed him.

PM Modi said: "This is the result of the people's blessings. This is a testament to the Bharatiya Janata Party and all the political parties who have placed their faith in the NDA. I bow my head at the feet of the people. During this time, in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the people chose me to serve them. This morning, I prayed to God for my 1.4 billion countrymen: May God give me the strength and power to work with even more energy for my country and serve them."

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PM Modi On Made-In-India Planes

PM Narendra Modi said: "Today there is a talk about the Indian pilot across the globe. A day will come and indeed it will, when the world will speak of “Made-in-India” plane. These goals can only be achieved if we formulate visionary policies while also putting in the utmost hard work...This is not the time to rest; it is the time to move forward with zeal and dedicate ourselves fully to the nation..."

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

Speaking at the 'Seva Jyoti' event, Prime Minister said that "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" has been the foundation of good governance for him, and argued that the country has suffered because society was divided along vote-bank lines for political gain. Citing everyday examples, he asked whether only farmers of one caste suffer when water does not reach the fields, or whether only one community's homes are plunged into darkness when there is no electricity, and answered "no" to both.



He said, "If the problem affects everyone, the solution must also be for everyone," he said, explaining that this is why his government linked good governance to "saturation." He defined the term as ensuring that every beneficiary is included, so that no eligible person is left out, no rightful beneficiary is left behind, and no one is able to usurp another's rights.

From Gujarat To Delhi

Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, beginning his tenure as the head of a government. He later went on to become Prime Minister of India, extending his time at the helm from the state government to the Union government.

The milestone marks 25 years since Modi first took charge as Gujarat Chief Minister. During this period, he has served as chief minister and prime minister, with his political career spanning multiple Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Reflecting on the occasion, Modi said his focus remained on serving the country and sought strength to continue working with greater energy for the people.