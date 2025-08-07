Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a telephonic conversation on Thursday, exchanging perspectives on global and regional issues, and reiterating their resolve to strengthen the Strategic Partnership between the two nations. According to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the two leaders discussed their shared goals of enhancing cooperation in sectors such as trade, defence, energy, technology, agriculture, and health.

During the call, PM Modi also recalled his visit to Brazil in July and expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to him. He later posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone.”

Joint Opposition to Unilateral Tariffs, Push for Multilateralism

The conversation came a day after United States President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, taking the total duty to 50 per cent. Brazil too has been targeted with similar tariffs by the US. In response, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had termed the US move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” and said India would take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests.

President Lula, in a post on X, noted that India and Brazil were the two most affected by these unilateral measures. “We discussed the international economic scenario and the imposition of unilateral tariffs. Brazil and India are, so far, the two most affected countries. We reaffirmed the importance of defending multilateralism and the need to address the challenges of the current situation, as well as to explore possibilities for greater integration between the two countries,” Lula said.

According to Lula, the hour-long discussion also revisited key outcomes from PM Modi’s recent visit to Brazil.

Lula Confirms State Visit to India in 2026

President Lula confirmed plans for a Brazilian state visit to India in early 2026. Ahead of this, Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin is scheduled to visit India in October for the Trade Monitoring Mechanism meeting. Lula said the Brazilian delegation will include ministers and business leaders to explore enhanced cooperation in sectors such as critical minerals, digital inclusion, energy, defence, trade, and health.

The leaders also discussed boosting bilateral trade beyond USD 20 billion by 2030. Lula mentioned that they agreed to broaden the existing trade agreement between MERCOSUR and India. Additionally, they shared updates on their respective digital payment systems—PIX for Brazil and UPI for India.

Trump’s Justification, Lula’s Sharp Retort

US President Trump’s tariff hike follows his earlier announcement of a 50 per cent duty on Brazilian imports. Justifying the move, Trump alleged unfair trade practices by Brazil’s government and cited the ongoing trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro as “a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” In a letter to President Lula, he wrote, “The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace.”

Trump claimed the tariff was necessary to correct what he described as a longstanding imbalance in US-Brazil trade relations.

In response, Lula was blunt. Referring to the US President as a “gringo” (foreigner), Lula declared that Brazil would not take orders from him. He also affirmed Brazil’s intention to regulate and tax US tech companies, accusing them of spreading violence and misinformation under the guise of free speech.

The leaders also touched upon the achievements of the recent BRICS Summit in Brazil and discussed India’s upcoming presidency of the grouping.