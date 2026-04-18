Prime Minister Modi apologized for the failure of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. He expressed regret that the bill did not pass.
PM Modi Live: ‘Narishakti Taken for Granted’: PM Slams Opposition After Bill Fails
The Prime Minister said that while the government places national interest above all else, some parties prioritised their own interests.
- Modi apologizes for Women's Reservation Bill failure in Lok Sabha.
- He states national interest was secondary to party interests.
- Modi criticizes opposition parties for
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation’s women following the failure of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, expressing regret over the outcome.
“I apologise for the failure of this Women’s Reservation Bill,” he said.
‘Nation’s Interest Must Come First’
The Prime Minister said that while the government places national interest above all else, some parties prioritised their own interests.
“For us, national interest is paramount, but when for some people party interest becomes bigger than national interest, then women’s empowerment and the nation have to bear the consequences. This is what has happened this time as well,” he said.
Opposition Parties Criticised
Modi accused parties such as the Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party of engaging in what he described as “self-serving politics”, which he said had harmed the interests of women.
“The selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party has caused loss to the women of the country,” he said.
‘A moment Of Disappointment’
The Prime Minister noted that millions of women across the country were watching Parliament during the vote.
“Yesterday, crores of women in the country had their eyes on Parliament. I too felt very sad to see that when this proposal for women’s welfare fell, parties like SP, Congress, TMC and DMK were thumping desks,” he said.
‘An Insult To Women’s Dignity’
He said the reaction in the House was not just symbolic but amounted to an affront to women’s dignity.
“What they did was not just thumping desks; it was a blow to the self-respect of women,” Modi said.
“And women may forget many things, but they never forget their insult. These people are taking women’s power for granted.”
Related Video
Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologize to the nation's women?
What did Prime Minister Modi say about national interest versus party interest?
He stated that the government prioritizes national interest, but some parties put their own interests first. This prioritization led to the consequences for women's empowerment and the nation.
Which opposition parties did Prime Minister Modi criticize?
Prime Minister Modi accused parties such as the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party of engaging in self-serving politics that harmed women's interests.
How did Prime Minister Modi describe the reaction of opposition parties to the bill's failure?
He described their reaction, such as thumping desks, as an insult to women's dignity and self-respect. He felt it showed they were taking women's power for granted.