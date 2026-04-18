PM Modi Live: ‘Narishakti Taken for Granted’: PM Slams Opposition After Bill Fails

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi apologizes for Women's Reservation Bill failure in Lok Sabha.

He states national interest was secondary to party interests.

Modi criticizes opposition parties for

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation’s women following the failure of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, expressing regret over the outcome.

“I apologise for the failure of this Women’s Reservation Bill,” he said.

‘Nation’s Interest Must Come First’

The Prime Minister said that while the government places national interest above all else, some parties prioritised their own interests.

“For us, national interest is paramount, but when for some people party interest becomes bigger than national interest, then women’s empowerment and the nation have to bear the consequences. This is what has happened this time as well,” he said.

Opposition Parties Criticised

Modi accused parties such as the Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party of engaging in what he described as “self-serving politics”, which he said had harmed the interests of women.

“The selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party has caused loss to the women of the country,” he said.

‘A moment Of Disappointment’

The Prime Minister noted that millions of women across the country were watching Parliament during the vote.

“Yesterday, crores of women in the country had their eyes on Parliament. I too felt very sad to see that when this proposal for women’s welfare fell, parties like SP, Congress, TMC and DMK were thumping desks,” he said.

‘An Insult To Women’s Dignity’

He said the reaction in the House was not just symbolic but amounted to an affront to women’s dignity.

“What they did was not just thumping desks; it was a blow to the self-respect of women,” Modi said.

“And women may forget many things, but they never forget their insult. These people are taking women’s power for granted.”