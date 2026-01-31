Bomb Threats In Jalandhar Target Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Schools Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Bomb threats targeting Dera Sachkhand Ballan and two schools in Jalandhar were reported on Saturday, triggering heightened security measures just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the sect’s headquarters. Police and security agencies swung into action after threatening emails were received, raising concerns given the high-profile nature of the Prime Minister’s programme in Punjab.

Officials clarified that while the emails were sent to schools, the content specifically referred to Dera Sachkhand Ballan. As a precaution, bomb disposal squads were rushed to the locations mentioned, and extensive security checks were carried out.

Threat Emails Trigger Emergency Security Checks

According to police officials, one of the threat emails was received by Cambridge School in Jalandhar. The message warned of bomb blasts in “three to four schools” and explicitly linked the threat to Prime Minister Modi’s visit, reported PTI. The sender identified himself as “Billy Hall” and also mentioned the Prime Minister’s proposed stop at Dera Sachkhand Ballan.

Security agencies immediately cordoned off the affected premises and conducted thorough searches. Bomb squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to ensure there was no imminent danger. Authorities confirmed that no suspicious objects were found during the checks.

Importantly, officials noted that no students were present at the schools at the time, as Saturday was a holiday. Despite this, police said they were treating the threat with utmost seriousness due to the timing and references to the Prime Minister’s visit.

Heightened Vigil Ahead Of PM’s Punjab Tour

The incident has led to increased vigilance across Jalandhar, particularly around Dera Sachkhand Ballan and surrounding areas. Law enforcement agencies have intensified surveillance, with additional personnel deployed to monitor sensitive locations and key routes likely to be used during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Senior officials said the matter remains under investigation, and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the emails. Cybercrime units have also been roped in to analyse the digital trail left by the sender, as per reports.

Authorities stressed that while the threats appear to be hoaxes at this stage, no risks are being taken, especially in light of the Prime Minister’s movements and public engagements scheduled for Sunday.

PM Modi’s Schedule To Mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Punjab on Sunday to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, he will arrive at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar district at around 4:30 pm, where he will offer floral tributes to Sant Guru Ravidas and Sant Sarwan Dass, the second Gaddi-Nashin of the Dera. At 5:00 pm, he is scheduled to address a public gathering at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Modi will visit Adampur airport at 3:45 pm to unveil its new name as Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur. He will also inaugurate the terminal building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, underlining the significance of his visit to Punjab on this occasion.