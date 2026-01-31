Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBomb Threats In Jalandhar Target Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Schools Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Bomb Threats In Jalandhar Target Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Schools Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Bomb threats targeting schools and Dera Sachkhand Ballan have put Jalandhar on high alert ahead of PM Modi’s visit for Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 03:13 PM (IST)

Bomb threats targeting Dera Sachkhand Ballan and two schools in Jalandhar were reported on Saturday, triggering heightened security measures just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the sect’s headquarters. Police and security agencies swung into action after threatening emails were received, raising concerns given the high-profile nature of the Prime Minister’s programme in Punjab.

Officials clarified that while the emails were sent to schools, the content specifically referred to Dera Sachkhand Ballan. As a precaution, bomb disposal squads were rushed to the locations mentioned, and extensive security checks were carried out.

Threat Emails Trigger Emergency Security Checks

According to police officials, one of the threat emails was received by Cambridge School in Jalandhar. The message warned of bomb blasts in “three to four schools” and explicitly linked the threat to Prime Minister Modi’s visit, reported PTI. The sender identified himself as “Billy Hall” and also mentioned the Prime Minister’s proposed stop at Dera Sachkhand Ballan.

Security agencies immediately cordoned off the affected premises and conducted thorough searches. Bomb squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to ensure there was no imminent danger. Authorities confirmed that no suspicious objects were found during the checks.

Importantly, officials noted that no students were present at the schools at the time, as Saturday was a holiday. Despite this, police said they were treating the threat with utmost seriousness due to the timing and references to the Prime Minister’s visit.

Heightened Vigil Ahead Of PM’s Punjab Tour

The incident has led to increased vigilance across Jalandhar, particularly around Dera Sachkhand Ballan and surrounding areas. Law enforcement agencies have intensified surveillance, with additional personnel deployed to monitor sensitive locations and key routes likely to be used during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Senior officials said the matter remains under investigation, and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the emails. Cybercrime units have also been roped in to analyse the digital trail left by the sender, as per reports.

Authorities stressed that while the threats appear to be hoaxes at this stage, no risks are being taken, especially in light of the Prime Minister’s movements and public engagements scheduled for Sunday.

PM Modi’s Schedule To Mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Punjab on Sunday to mark the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, he will arrive at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar district at around 4:30 pm, where he will offer floral tributes to Sant Guru Ravidas and Sant Sarwan Dass, the second Gaddi-Nashin of the Dera. At 5:00 pm, he is scheduled to address a public gathering at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Modi will visit Adampur airport at 3:45 pm to unveil its new name as Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur. He will also inaugurate the terminal building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, underlining the significance of his visit to Punjab on this occasion.

Related Video

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
PUNJAB MOdi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
World
US Government Partially Shuts Down Amid Deadlock Over Homeland Security Funding
US Government Partially Shuts Down Amid Deadlock Over Homeland Security Funding
India
Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
World
Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says
Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget