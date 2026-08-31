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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi To Meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian At SCO Summit In Kyrgyzstan

PM Modi To Meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian At SCO Summit In Kyrgyzstan

Pezeshkian is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran President Pezeshkian attends SCO summit for regional talks.
  • Pezeshkian emphasizes regional stability, warns against any aggression.
  • PM Modi arrived for summit, expects meeting with Pezeshkian.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and the SCO Plus meeting, Iran’s state-run IRNA News Agency reported on Monday.

Pezeshkian left Tehran for Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to attend and address the SCO summit and SCO Plus meeting. During his visit, he is expected to hold bilateral talks with several participating leaders, including PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Iranian president is also scheduled to meet the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan during his stay in Bishkek.

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Pezeshkian Says Iran Will Respond To Aggression

Before departing Tehran, Pezeshkian said Iran does not seek war but would respond with strength and determination to any aggression.

He described instability in the region as harmful to all countries and stressed the need for greater convergence to advance economic and security objectives.

“This meeting is very important and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena,” he said.

Pezeshkian also highlighted the long history and civilisation shared by countries in the region, saying their relationships had been shaped by communication, coexistence and growth over thousands of years.

Iran President To Attend World Nomad Games

During his Kyrgyzstan visit, Pezeshkian will also attend the official opening ceremony of the sixth World Nomad Games.

He is attending the event at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, IRNA reported.

Pezeshkian said countries in the region should work to strengthen peace, security and economic cooperation, pointing to their shared history and civilisation.

“Therefore, peace, security, economy, and civilisation have arisen from this land, and it is natural that we should strive to expand this trend in today's world,” he said.

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PM Modi Arrives In Bishkek For SCO summit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday to attend the 26th SCO Summit. His visit to Kyrgyzstan is the second leg of a two-country trip after he concluded his state visit to Uzbekistan.

Modi was received at the airport by Adylbek Kasymaliev, chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. He is visiting Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The 26th SCO Summit is expected to bring together leaders of member states to discuss regional and international issues and ways to strengthen cooperation within the grouping.

Modi is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including his expected meeting with Pezeshkian.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meet during his visit to Kyrgyzstan?

Pezeshkian is expected to hold bilateral talks with several leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, PM Shehbaz Sharif, and the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

What is the primary purpose of President Pezeshkian's visit to Kyrgyzstan?

President Pezeshkian is in Bishkek to attend and address the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and the SCO Plus meeting. He will also attend the World Nomad Games.

What is President Pezeshkian's stance on regional stability and aggression?

Pezeshkian stated that Iran does not seek war but will respond strongly and with determination to any aggression. He also emphasized that regional instability is harmful to all countries.

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bishkek?

PM Modi arrived in Bishkek to attend the 26th SCO Summit. Leaders will discuss regional and international issues, and ways to strengthen cooperation within the grouping.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Sco Summit Israel Iran Conflict Masoud Pezeshkian Us Iran War
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