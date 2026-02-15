Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM

PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM

Bangladeshi authorities have informally conveyed their plans to New Delhi. However, the final list of dignitaries attending the event has not yet been officially released.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 07:52 AM (IST)

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, has extended invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several regional leaders for the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s new prime minister, scheduled to take place in Dhaka on February 17, sources familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Bangladeshi authorities have informally conveyed their plans to New Delhi. However, the final list of dignitaries attending the event has not yet been officially released.

The invitation was reportedly shared with the Indian government late Saturday, shortly after BNP leaders indicated that heads of neighbouring governments would be asked to be present at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi is unlikely to attend, as he is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on the same day. Macron is visiting India for an artificial intelligence-focused summit and will begin his trip in Mumbai. Indian officials are expected to nominate a senior representative, possibly the vice president or the external affairs minister, to attend the inauguration in Dhaka.

Sources indicated that New Delhi is also mindful of the diplomatic messaging around the event. While strengthening ties with Bangladesh remains a priority, India does not want to appear to be moving too swiftly toward a reset in relations. Officials are also considering the optics of sharing the platform with Pakistan’s prime minister, who is expected to receive an invitation.

Regional Outreach

Dhaka plans to invite leaders from most member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), an initiative originally proposed by former Bangladeshi president Ziaur Rahman. In addition, heads of government from countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Malaysia are expected to be invited.

According to officials, invitations have been sent to 13 countries: India, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan.

The ceremony comes after the BNP secured a decisive win in the 13th parliamentary elections, bringing an end to the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

Newly elected members of parliament are scheduled to take their oath in the morning before the chief election commissioner, while Rahman and his cabinet will be sworn in during an evening function.

Early Diplomatic Signals

During his first telephone conversation with Rahman, Prime Minister Modi expressed his intention to work closely with the BNP leader to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance shared development objectives.

Rahman, speaking on Saturday, stated that his administration’s foreign policy would prioritise the interests of Bangladesh’s citizens and “will not be country-centric.”

At 60, Rahman is set to become Bangladesh’s first male head of government in 35 years following his party’s emphatic electoral victory.

Related Video

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Narendra Modi Bangladesh PM. PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
World
'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman
'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman
Cities
15-Year Relationship, Broken Promise: All About The Noida Murder-Suicide
15-Year Relationship, Broken Promise: All About The Noida Murder-Suicide
World
National Unity Or Intolerance? Students Expelled In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa For Singing India’s Anthem
National Unity Or Intolerance? Students Expelled In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa For Singing India’s Anthem
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget