PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, has extended invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several regional leaders for the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s new prime minister, scheduled to take place in Dhaka on February 17, sources familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Bangladeshi authorities have informally conveyed their plans to New Delhi. However, the final list of dignitaries attending the event has not yet been officially released.

The invitation was reportedly shared with the Indian government late Saturday, shortly after BNP leaders indicated that heads of neighbouring governments would be asked to be present at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi is unlikely to attend, as he is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on the same day. Macron is visiting India for an artificial intelligence-focused summit and will begin his trip in Mumbai. Indian officials are expected to nominate a senior representative, possibly the vice president or the external affairs minister, to attend the inauguration in Dhaka.

Sources indicated that New Delhi is also mindful of the diplomatic messaging around the event. While strengthening ties with Bangladesh remains a priority, India does not want to appear to be moving too swiftly toward a reset in relations. Officials are also considering the optics of sharing the platform with Pakistan’s prime minister, who is expected to receive an invitation.

Regional Outreach

Dhaka plans to invite leaders from most member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), an initiative originally proposed by former Bangladeshi president Ziaur Rahman. In addition, heads of government from countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Malaysia are expected to be invited.

According to officials, invitations have been sent to 13 countries: India, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan.

The ceremony comes after the BNP secured a decisive win in the 13th parliamentary elections, bringing an end to the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

Newly elected members of parliament are scheduled to take their oath in the morning before the chief election commissioner, while Rahman and his cabinet will be sworn in during an evening function.

Early Diplomatic Signals

During his first telephone conversation with Rahman, Prime Minister Modi expressed his intention to work closely with the BNP leader to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance shared development objectives.

Rahman, speaking on Saturday, stated that his administration’s foreign policy would prioritise the interests of Bangladesh’s citizens and “will not be country-centric.”

At 60, Rahman is set to become Bangladesh’s first male head of government in 35 years following his party’s emphatic electoral victory.