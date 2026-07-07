India Announces First IIM Bangalore Overseas Campus In Indonesia During Modi's Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Agreements signed include IIM Bangalore overseas campus in Indonesia.

Health sector cooperation strengthens drug regulation and workforce mobility.

Pacts also cover defence, critical minerals, and maritime security.

Jakarta, Jul 7 (PTI) India and Indonesia signed agreements in health, education and other sectors on Tuesday, including one on the establishment of an overseas campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced here.

Modi landed in Jakarta on Monday to a red-carpet welcome in the first leg of his three-nation tour -- which will also cover Australia and New Zealand -- to strengthen trade and security cooperation. "We are going to establish an overseas campus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore in Indonesia. This will greatly benefit young people across the ASEAN region," Modi said, while delivering a joint press statement with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The IIM Bangalore campus will be set up at the Singhasari Special Economic Zone in Indonesia's East Java province.

IIM Ahmedabad was the first premier Indian business school to open a campus outside India. It was launched in Dubai last year.

In the health sector, India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control signed a memorandum of understanding.

It is aimed at cooperation in medical products regulation, enabling knowledge exchange on global regulatory standards and enhancing market access for Indian medical products in Indonesia.

"Our cooperation in the health sector will make a significant contribution to ensuring quality healthcare services in both our countries. The agreement concluded today will facilitate greater access for the people of Indonesia to India's high-quality and affordable medicines," Modi said.

The two countries also signed an Implementation Agreement on Health Workforce Collaboration, facilitating fellowship programmes for health professionals and advancing mobility of qualified healthcare workers.

"We will also contribute to the capacity building of Indonesia's doctors and healthcare professionals," Modi said.

The agreements were part of nearly a dozen pacts signed during Modi's visit, which also covered defence, critical minerals and maritime security cooperation.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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