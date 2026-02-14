PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At Northeast’s First Emergency Airstrip In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday carried out a landmark landing at Assam’s Moran, inaugurating the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF). The event is being viewed as a significant boost to both national security preparedness and regional infrastructure development.

The specially built airstrip, constructed along a national highway stretch, is designed to enable fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force to take off and land during emergencies. Modi became the first person to land at the facility, formally dedicating it to the nation.

Strategic Airstrip On National Highway

The Emergency Landing Facility is located on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh district. Spanning 4.2 kilometres and developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore, the strip has been engineered to serve as a contingency runway for military operations, as report on India Today.

Such facilities are part of a broader strategy to enhance operational flexibility in sensitive and strategically important regions. By integrating aviation capabilities into highway infrastructure, authorities aim to ensure rapid deployment and response during crises.

#WATCH | Assam witnesses a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh. Here, he will witness the aerial display of fighters, transports and helicopters. The ELF is the first of its kind in Northeast…

One-Day Assam Visit Focused On Development

The Prime Minister’s visit comes at a politically crucial time, with Assam heading toward elections. During his one-day tour, Modi is scheduled to launch and dedicate development projects valued at over Rs 5,500 crore, covering multiple sectors, reported News18.

Earlier in the day, he arrived at the Chabua airfield, where he was received by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other senior officials.

First Of Its Kind In The Northeast

From Chabua, Modi boarded an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft to reach the newly built strip. Officials described the ELF as the first facility of its kind in the Northeast, reflecting the Centre’s emphasis on strengthening connectivity and defence infrastructure in the region.