PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At Northeast's First Emergency Airstrip In Assam

PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At Northeast’s First Emergency Airstrip In Assam

PM Modi lands at Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility in Assam’s Moran, boosting strategic readiness and infrastructure push.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 11:56 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday carried out a landmark landing at Assam’s Moran, inaugurating the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF). The event is being viewed as a significant boost to both national security preparedness and regional infrastructure development.

The specially built airstrip, constructed along a national highway stretch, is designed to enable fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force to take off and land during emergencies. Modi became the first person to land at the facility, formally dedicating it to the nation.

Strategic Airstrip On National Highway

The Emergency Landing Facility is located on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh district. Spanning 4.2 kilometres and developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore, the strip has been engineered to serve as a contingency runway for military operations, as report on India Today.

Such facilities are part of a broader strategy to enhance operational flexibility in sensitive and strategically important regions. By integrating aviation capabilities into highway infrastructure, authorities aim to ensure rapid deployment and response during crises.

One-Day Assam Visit Focused On Development

The Prime Minister’s visit comes at a politically crucial time, with Assam heading toward elections. During his one-day tour, Modi is scheduled to launch and dedicate development projects valued at over Rs 5,500 crore, covering multiple sectors, reported News18.

Earlier in the day, he arrived at the Chabua airfield, where he was received by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other senior officials.

First Of Its Kind In The Northeast

From Chabua, Modi boarded an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft to reach the newly built strip. Officials described the ELF as the first facility of its kind in the Northeast, reflecting the Centre’s emphasis on strengthening connectivity and defence infrastructure in the region.

Related Video

Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam MOdi
