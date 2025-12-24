PM Modi Hails ISRO’s LVM3 For Launching Heaviest Satellite, Boosting Gaganyaan Readiness

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Hails ISRO’s LVM3 For Launching Heaviest Satellite, Boosting Gaganyaan Readiness

PM Modi praised ISRO after LVM3 successfully launched the heaviest satellite from India, strengthening heavy-lift capability, global launch services and future missions like Gaganyaan.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated ISRO for placing the heaviest satellite in orbit from India using the LVM3 rocket and strengthening the foundation for future missions such as the Gaganyaan.

The prime minister also said that the success of the heavy-lift LVM3 rocket also reinforced India's growing role in the global commercial launch market.

ISRO's LVM3 rocket places the 6.5 tonne Bluebird Block 2 satellite of US-based form AST Space Mobile into a 520 km circular orbit.

"A significant stride in India's space sector. The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India's space journey," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"It strengthens India's heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said the LVM3 launch was also reflective of efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and congratulated hardworking space scientists and engineers.

"India continues to soar higher in the world of space! Powered by India's youth, our space programme is getting more advanced and impactful," the prime minister said.

"With LVM3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships," he said.

"This increased capability and boost to self-reliance are wonderful for the coming generations," the prime minister said.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
PM Modi Gaganyaan Mission ISRO LVM3 Rocket Bluebird Block 2 Heaviest Satellite
