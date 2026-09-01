PM Modi Hails 7.8% GDP Growth, Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the April-June quarter, saying the strong performance reflected the country's collective strength and determination.

In a video message, Modi congratulated citizens on the latest growth figures and said the economy had expanded strongly despite a challenging global backdrop marked by wars, supply chain disruptions and continued economic uncertainty.

“Heartiest congratulations to my fellow citizens. A growth rate of 7.8% -- the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength,” he said.

PM Modi Targets Critics Over 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'

The Prime Minister also criticised those he said were spreading “jhooth ki goonj”, arguing that the latest GDP figures had countered their pessimistic assessment of the Indian economy.

“India's high GDP growth has come when world is beset by crises and supply chain is disrupted. Since Covid in 2020, global stability has been elusive. Despite this, India is progressing at a fast clip. On the other hand, people mired in despair are busy spreading ‘jhooth ki goonj’ and disappointment all around,” Modi said.

The remarks came after government data showed that India's real GDP expanded 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026-27, up from 6.9 per cent during the corresponding period a year earlier.

The latest growth figure was also above the Reserve Bank of India's 7 per cent projection and came amid continuing global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

PM Modi Calls For 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Modi said India needed to sustain the current growth momentum and continue working towards greater self-reliance. “We must maintain this momentum. We must keep moving forward, and for that, becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential,” he said.

He also urged citizens to follow the principles of “Swadeshi” and “Vocal for Local” by choosing Indian-made products and limiting spending that takes money outside the country.

The Prime Minister appealed to people not to travel abroad simply for leisure or organise weddings overseas. Instead, he promoted the idea of “Weddings in India” and advised people to avoid purchasing gold unless it was necessary.

Modi had earlier called India's latest economic growth a “herculean feat” and attributed the economy's resilience to the collective strength of Indians.