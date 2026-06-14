'Happy To Meet You In Nice': PM Modi Greets 'Friend' Macron During France Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi, President Macron inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026.

Conclave highlights India's deep-tech, fosters global innovation collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, underscoring the growing strategic and innovation-driven partnership between India and France.

Sharing a message on X after meeting Macron, PM Modi described the French leader as his "friend" and thanked him for participating in the event, which is being held as both countries celebrate the "Year of Innovation."

"Happy to meet you in Nice, my friend President Macron. Thank you for taking part in 'Bharat Innovates' at a time when our nations are marking the 'Year of Innovation'," Modi wrote.

The two leaders greeted each other warmly with a hug and handshake before launching the conclave, which has brought together startups, innovators, venture capital funds and technology leaders from India, France and several other countries.

Innovation At Core Of Bilateral Ties

Addressing participants at the event, Modi highlighted the depth of India-France ties, describing the relationship as one rooted in "connection and conviction", "innovation and inspiration", and "shared values and shared vision."

He said the partnership between the two nations extends beyond trade and strategic interests and is guided by a common vision for the future.

"In this relationship between India and France, there is connection and there is conviction too. There is innovation too, and inspiration too. There are shared values too, and a shared vision too," the Prime Minister said.

"Many countries engage in trade and strategic partnerships, but some relationships go beyond shared interests and are driven by a shared vision. The partnership between Bharat and France is one such example," he added.

Showcasing India's Deep-Tech Ecosystem

Held at the Palais des Expositions in Nice, Bharat Innovates 2026 is showcasing India's deep-tech capabilities through the participation of 120 startups and more than 20 Institutes of Excellence spanning 13 key technology sectors.

The conclave has attracted over 350 global investors and venture capitalists and aims to strengthen collaboration in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and investment.

The event reflects India's ambition to emerge as a global innovation hub under the Viksit Bharat vision while reinforcing India-France cooperation in shaping the future technology landscape.

Bilateral Summit And Global Agenda

Modi's visit to Nice also includes the first bilateral summit with Macron since India and France elevated their relationship to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" earlier this year.

Alongside technology and innovation, the leaders are expected to discuss major geopolitical and strategic issues.

The visit follows Macron's state visit to India in February and marks Modi's seventh official visit to France since taking office in 2014.

Following the France leg of his tour, Modi will travel to Slovakia for a bilateral visit before returning to France to attend the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17. India's participation in the summit is expected to further underline its growing role as a key global player.