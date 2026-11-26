New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted all fellow citizens on the occasion of Constitution Day and said the Constitution is a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, one that will continue to guide in realising the resolve of a developed India.

Modi also said that it is a day to pay homage to the makers of the Constitution and an occasion to reaffirm the commitment to strengthening the values enshrined in it.

"Warmest greetings on Constitution Day to all fellow citizens," he said in a social media post.

The prime minister also paid his salutations and reverence to B R Ambedkar and all the great luminaries of the Constituent Assembly on this occasion.

"The gift they bestowed upon us in the form of the Constitution is a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, one that will continue to guide us in realising the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he said.

Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in the country on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from January 26, 1950.

The Modi government in 2015 notified its decision to celebrate November 26 every year as Constitution Day to promote the values of the foundational document among citizens.

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