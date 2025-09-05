PM Modi Extends Onam Wishes, Pays Tribute To Kerala’s Culture And Heritage

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Extends Onam Wishes, Pays Tribute To Kerala’s Culture And Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt Onam greetings, calling the festival a reflection of Kerala’s timeless heritage and rich traditions.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Onam, a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala, saying the festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride.

He said on X, "Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala." He added, "This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature." PTI 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
